Bring Joy Bake: Home Instead Littlehampton Arundel and Goring-by-Sea CAREGivers joined by Littlehampton mayor and Rustington Parish Council chairman
Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy and Rustington Parish Council chairman Alison Cooper joined Home Instead CAREGivers at a charity cake sale in Rustington on Friday. The team from Home Instead Littlehampton Arundel and Goring-by-Sea, which is based in Churchill Court, Rustington, put on the afternoon to bring joy to the community.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:22 pm
Sara Sangster, recruiter, said: “It was a great day and the local community really pulled together. We received some excellent donations from so many generous local businesses and the mayor came along. We all had a great time.”
The Bring Joy Bake was raising money for Home Instead Charities, which helps local organisations who are vital to our local elderly community, and the final total raised is being calculated.
