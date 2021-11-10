South By West in Tarring, just north of West Worthing Railway Station, won the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, a national award based on high customer ratings.

Kelly Davies, owner, said: “We at South By West are absolutely delighted to receive this award and be the only cafe in Worthing to be given this accolade.

“We are proud to create dishes that are made totally from scratch and hand-made by our passionate team of bakers. Our most popular bake, the Kanelbullar, is a cinnamon bun made from a traditional Swedish recipe, with no additives or preservatives and is good for vegans, too.

South by West in Tarring has won the 2022 Good Food Award Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes

“I’d like to thank the hardworking staff at South By West, Rosie, Ellie, Lewis and Hayley, for their positivity throughout the pandemic, giving great customer service and creating award-winning drinks and dishes.”

Kelly said the accolade built on the Plastic Free Award the cafe received in 2019, which recognised the committment to reducing single-use plastics.

She added: “We have recently stopped using disposable cups for takeaway and use innovate ideas such as a mug library and repurposed jars instead. We would like to thank our customers for embracing these approaches and saving over 21kg in plastics and nearly 6,500 disposable cups.

“With our expansion to create a seating area and ‘work from home’ hub, we hope to welcome many more customers who can experience our ethical coffee and Scandinavian-inspired dishes.”

South by West coffee shop went disposable cup free in the summer. Picture: Steve Robards

Good Food Award said there was a record number of entrants this year, with votes for the finalists cast by readers, customers and fans alike. The cafe, bistro, sandwich shop, coffee house and tea room categories saw 26 new entries, 14 deletions and 64 winners, an extra 12 compared to last year.

The awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for excellence, chosen for their food quality, service and value.