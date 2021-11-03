Business opens new Horsham office, employing 20 staff

Award-winning independent broking group CLEAR opened a new office on 1 November at Premier House, 36-48 Queen Street, a company spokesman said.

The new office will initially employ 20 staff although the business is recruiting locally. The new office will bring together staff from Horsham based insurance Anderson White, which was acquired by the Clear Group earlier this year, and staff from Clear’s office in Cranleigh.

Clear Group is a leading chartered insurance broker, which provides a range of business insurance. The business has particular strength in the areas of property owners, professional risks and construction.

Melanie Barker, branch director for the new Clear Group office in Horsham said: “We are delighted to be growing our presence in Horsham by opening a new office at Premier House on Queen Street.