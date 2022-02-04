Award-winning surveyor joins Gatwick property consultancy

Elise Thompson, RICS Young Surveyor of the Year – Commercial Property 2021, has joined the Crawley-based team as a Senior Surveyor (Valuation).

She previously spent six years at BPS Chartered Surveyors in Dorking, Surrey, rising from graduate to Associate Director.

Her key specialisms include the valuation of commercial and residential property, including affordable housing, development appraisals and financial viability assessments for planning purposes.

Elise has worked with many public sector clients, including more than 40 boroughs, 20 of them London boroughs, across viability assessments, rent reviews, lease renewals, local plans and CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) assessments.

Since passing her RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) qualification last year she has gone on to mentor other candidates as well as being an ambassador for Lionheart, a charity aiding surveyors in need and their families.

She said: “I am excited to be joining Vail Williams as the Gatwick region is about to take off. Being part of a close, friendly team gives me the greatest sense of achievement.

“The most important thing to me when advising a client is that I give them confidence in their decision making by providing a personable and comprehensive service. I look forward to bringing this to my new role.

“Prior to joining VW, I played a key role in helping my public-sector clients to not only achieve their sustainability goals in terms of affordable housing, but also provided training to help those not familiar with the art of valuation, development appraisal, or financial viability to make decisions with confidence and authority.”

Elise, who was awarded the course directors prize from Kingston University for her research into build to rent development viability at her real estate masters degree, then worked towards industry qualifications under the RICS commercial property pathway.

Danny George, Regional Managing Partner for Vail Williams’ Gatwick region, said: “We welcome Elise to the team. She is a confident, professional, loyal and hard-working operator with many strings to her bow and will have a significant role to play here.

“Her great achievement in being named RICS Young Surveyor of the Year – Commercial Property 2021 shows that she has a determination which is sure to benefit our clients. We are expecting big things of her.”

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes property valuation, planning and lease advice, investment and development expertise, property asset management and occupier consultancy.