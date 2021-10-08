The Dong with a Luminous Nose plays Lewes

The Dong with a Luminous Nose - photo by Ellie Kurtt

Producer Simon Paris said: “Edward is a bit of an oddball.

“A shy and troubled boy, he makes no effort to get on with other people. Instead he is always watching the horizon, waiting for something to happen.

“Then one day the Jumblies arrive, and his life is turned upside down… then shaken about a bit… and then a bit more!

“With a huge and colourful cast of abstract and figurative puppets, this absurd production explores that difficult age between being a child and becoming an adult.

“Largely wordless, the piece uses only the text of the original poem set to new music to guide the audience through a weird and wonderful new world, tackling themes of loneliness and belonging.”

Director Peter O’Rourke, who has also led a team of makers to produce the hand-crafted puppets, said: “I am delighted that this production continues to have life and we can share it with new audiences.

“The themes of the poem, the light and dark, have always spoken to me.

“The opportunity to create such a varied, colourful visual landscape is a wonderful challenge.”

He added: “And it is a treat to work with such a talented team of performers and composers.”