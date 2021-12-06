Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is Brighton’s Christmas treat

The company of the Everybody's Talking About Jamie Tour. Photo credit Matt Crockett

It will be at the Brighton Theatre Royal from December 7-January 2.

West End performer Layton Williams reprises the role of Jamie New.

Roy Haylock, also known as his drag alter ego Bianca Del Rio, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will also return to play Hugo/Loco Chanelle and Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies) who has starred in the West End, UK tour and movie adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, rejoins the cast to play Ray.

Bianca Del Rio said: “When I was asked to spend Christmas on tour with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in a seaside resort city, I immediately said ‘Yes! Sign me up!’ while visions of tanning on sunny beaches were in my head. Then I was told the city would be Brighton. Well...the sunny visions quickly went away, but I’m still thrilled because no city does Christmas like Brighton. Get the mulled wine ready because I’ll be on my way soon!’

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The tour features Layton Williams as Jamie New, Amy Ellen Richardson as his mum, Margaret, Roy Haylock as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha.