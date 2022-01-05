Europe’s “smallest wrestler” comes to Crawley

Little Legs

A spokesman said: “Have you ever wanted to watch a 3ft 4ins tough guy take down a 20-stone British wrestler?

“ If so, we have just the ticket when the UK’s number-one joint wrestling promotions Kapow Wrestling and SWF Wrestling UK kick off their 2022 tour at the K2 in Crawley.

“The action-packed extravaganza heads back to the impressive leisure centre on Saturday, January 8 and features a rare Sussex appearance from Europe’s smallest wrestler.

“Little Legs, real name Mark Sealy is well known on the British wrestling scene but will be performing for the very first time in Crawley.

“Sealy, also know for playing a goblin in the film adaptations of Harry Potter and The Philosophers Stone, Prisoner of Azkaban and Deathly Hallows as well as a doorman in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, teams up with good friend and tag team partner the Fearless Flatliner in the evening’s main event contest when they take on the super heavyweight pairing of 26-year British wrestling veteran Kris Kay and the newly crowned All Nations champion Bobby Vegas in what promises to be an incredible showdown.

“In other matches the high-flying ace Lionkid takes on the Indestructible Bullit with local hero Mjr Lee Buff going against the Psycho Clown Twitch.

“The two-hour show also features The Prince Of Mumbai Rishi Ghosh and The Heavyweight Heartbreakers.

“All the action starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm.”

Tickets for the event are available online from kapowwrestling.co.uk.