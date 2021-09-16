A night of comedy coming up in Crawley

Desi Central Comedy

Hailing from west London, Hyde Panaser has worked within Asian media from the age of 15 in both music and comedy. He has appeared on TV and film, speed dating in Gurinder Chadha’s movie It’s A Wonderful Afterlife as well as the BBC Asian Network as part of Meera Syal’s Comedy Night, celebrating the next generation of Asian stand-up comics. When it comes to comedy he considers everyone a target. His observational storytelling style takes you on a journey of numerous subjects to dealing with the different cultures he comes across living a multicultural lifestyle – at home with his parents.

Comedian, actor and writer Sukh Ojla has performed on BBC2’s Big Asian Stand Up Show and across the BBC Asian Network. In 2019 she took her debut solo show to Edinburgh, which received rave reviews including five stars from Funny Women. As an actor Sukh has a regular role in GameFace (Channel 4), and Class Dismissed (CBBC).

Eshaan Akbar first made waves on the comedy circuit supporting Micky Flanagan, but you may have also seen him on Mock The Week, QI, The Big Asian Stand Up Night or Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, or heard his radio show on the BBC Asian Network, or his podcasts But Where Are You Really From? and Nine Twenty Nine.

In 2010, at the age of 25, Nabil Abdulrashid became the youngest black comedian to perform stand-up at the Hammersmith Apollo. In May 2020, he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and after being awarded a Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon, qualified for the semi-final and then advanced to the final where he finished in fourth place. In April 2021 he was announced as a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef.