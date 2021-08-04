Artist Alison Lapper, who opened the festival in 2019, returns to open the week-long 2021 festival on Saturday, August 7, at 10.30am.

The festival will run until Sunday, August 15 and profits will, as always, benefit local and national charities.

Jackie Gillespie, chairman of the organising committee, said: “We are thrilled to have Alison open the festival again as she proved so popular in 2019. We are showing work by local artists and craftspeople and raising funds for three charities, Young Minds, the foremost charity, which campaigns for and supports young people with mental health needs, Shoreham Food Bank, for which we will have a donation bin to donate dry goods, and Turning Tides, the local homeless charity.”

Artist Alison Lapper proved so popular in 2019, she has been asked to open the Shoreham Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Festival again now it has made its return after two years. Photo by Derek Martin DM17735640a

Regular visitors to the festival will find some work by old friends such as Sally Cooper, whose striking paintings and cards have been part of the festival since the very start, more than 50 years ago, and Deborah Fleming, whose individual mixed-media works are sure to enhance the decor of any home.

There are also new crafts being exhibited, such as jewellery fashioned out of metal wires.

The Covid-19 pandemic has inevitably caused the format of the festival to be amended and close attention has been given by the committee to make the event safe for volunteers and visitors alike.

Measures will include the wearing of masks, the encouragement of social distancing and hand sanitisation.

After this year, the festival will hopefully return to the usual format, with well-attended concerts being held during the week.