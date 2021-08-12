Saturday fun on the streets of Littlehampton

LOCA Chalk Experience

Beccy East, programme manager, said: “Brilliant local artists’ enterprise, LOCA (Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts) will be bringing the High Street pavement to vibrant life with an art activity for all abilities and ages including The Chalk Experience.

“LOCA volunteer artists will come together with the local community to create chalk art images that will colourfully brighten up the Littlehampton precinct. All materials are provided.

“Alongside The Chalk Experience, veteran south coast Punch & Judy man, Professor Glyn Edwards will be bringing his Staycation Celebration of traditional sea-side puppetry fun to the High Street, updated by some snazzy technology in Sir Scanalot’s QRCade alongside that invites you to use QR technology to share glimpses of the local past via smartphone.

“And around the corner in Creative Heart, Littlehampton’s newest community arts space, there will be an exciting day of activities in their lovely sensory garden. Families of all ages are invited to help create a large joint artwork reflecting love of community and the environment, to try our watercolours, join in a music workshop or have fun doing junk modelling.

“Alongside these events, the #StepintoColour exhibition showcasing photography reimagining the town centre by A-Level students at The Littlehampton Academy will continue at the old Hartleys store, 61-63 High Street (until Sept 10) and you can get involved in our #PictureLittlehampton community photography challenge all month.”

The fun on Saturday, August 14 runs from 11am-3pm (10.30-3pm at Creative Heart) and is free.