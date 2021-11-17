Lewes artist explores Four Shores

Tom Benjamin

It will be at The Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from November 13- 28 and comes from Lewes artist Tom Benjamin.

Tom said: “For some time now I’ve been painting at a number of coastal locations. All my paintings are made outside directly in front of the subject in all weathers and seasons. Most recently I’ve painted in four areas: Hope Gap which overlooks the Seven Sisters cliffs in Sussex, the Pembrokeshire coast near St Davids, Dorset’s Jurassic Coast and the Gower Peninsula.

“The exhibition will feature about 40 paintings made in these four places. Effects of light weather and season are particularly marked where the land, water and sky meet. My paintings attempt to distil a sense of the poetry of a moment.

“I grew up in Plumpton and went to school in Lewes. My mother was a teacher and a poet and my father was a painter and my stepfather is an illustrator and author. I studied at Brighton Polytechnic and Norwich School of Art.

“I discovered fairly early on that I paint best when I work directly in front of my subject. Past exhibitions include St Annes Gallery, the Anna Mei Chadwick Gallery, the Russell Gallery, Alan Kluckow Fine Art,Browns gallery and regular showings with the NEAC (New English Art Club).

“I was elected to be a member of the NEAC in June of this year. I will also shortly be showing work with the Glyndebourne Gallery, Panter and Hall in London, the Russell Gallery in London and the Gallery Holt in Norfolk.”