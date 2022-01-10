Zumba With Jo: Zumba Pink Party in Shoreham set to brighten up January in support of Breast Cancer Now
A Zumba Pink Party in Shoreham with fabulous Latin and international grooves will be raising money for Breast Cancer Now.
Jo Gibson, who runs Zumba With Jo, is hosting the party at the Shoreham Centre on Sunday, January 30, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Doors will open at 2.15pm and there will stalls and a raffle to help raise funds on the day.
Jo said: “This Zumbathon is a two-hour dance session to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. It will be a great fun afternoon of Zumba and Zumba Gold dance fitness to brighten up January.
“Dig out something pink to wear and come along for Latin, Bollywood and international grooves. No experience is necessary, they are easy to follow routines for all abilities.”
Jo will have some guest instructors joining her on stage and there will be a cake and bake stall, with goodies made by her regular Zumba students.
Any local businesses willing to offer prizes for the raffle are asked to contact Jo on 07711243241 or email [email protected] for more information.
Tickets for the Zumba Pink Party are £15. Visit www.zumbawithjo.com/bookings-checkout/zumbathon-jan-2022/book to book.