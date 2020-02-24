Worthing women celebrate International Women’s Day 2020 with a day of dance, talks, poetry and swaps

Dance performances, talks, poetry and a swap shop are planned for International Women’s Day in Worthing.

The Women’s Hub, a Worthing-based community group, is hosting the International Women’s Day 2020 event on Sunday, March 8, at Maybridge Keystone Centre, Raleigh Way, Worthing, from 10am to 2pm.

Women's Hub members, from left, Mariani Coombes, Liz Rahman, Aliza Philp and Savia Jayaweera. Photo: Derek Martin DM1790516a

Mariani Coombes, one of the organisers, said: “There will be dance performances from India, Malaysia and Brazil, talks, poetry and food.

“We are also collecting period poverty packs for women in impoverished conditions and welcome contributions.

“This is a for women, by women event. We look forward to seeing you there.”

For the swap shop, women are asked to take along an item of crockery, a good book or accessories to swap with others.

Sharing skills, promoting wellbeing and enjoying food together are at the heart of The Women’s Hub. It aims to bring together women from different backgrounds and cultures to socialise, learn and understand each other better.

The first event in February 2014 celebrated different traditions with an international fashion show.

Since then, skills like sewing, knitting, drawing, creative writing, cooking, colour therapy, self defence, yoga, dancing and singing have been exchanged through events, workshops and talks.

