Worthing road closure approved for bumper Christmas Street Party

A Christmas street party is planned by Worthing traders, featuring a Christmas market, Santa’s grotto, carols by candlelight and rides for the children.

Traders in South Farm Road, led by Brooksteed Alehouse manager John Azzopardi, have held a successful Christmas market for the past two years but this year’s will be much, much bigger, with all proceeds going to Worthing Soup Kitchen.

Brooksteed Alehouse Singers performing their inaugural concert in April, outside the micropub in South Farm Road, Worthing

A road closure has been approved for Sunday, December 1, from Pavilion Road to Henty Road, meaning there will be plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the festivities, running from 1pm to 7pm.

John said: “Over the past two years, we have combined with our neighbours and brought you a Christmas event including a Christmas market, street food and a Santa Grotto.

“This year we have been given permission to close part of South Farm Road for the day and have a Christmas Street Party. The event this year will be a massive fundraiser for Worthing Soup Kitchen and while there will still be a Christmas market and Santa Grotto, they will be bigger and better than ever.

“Kids this year will have a whole craft tent at their disposal while they wait to see Santa in his new and improved grotto and there will be a massive raffle with amazing prizes.

Alternative route options during the road closure in South Farm Road, just north of the level crossing

“Worthing FC will even be sending some players down to meet and greet and sign some autographs. As always, this is a free, community event but there will be people collecting from Worthing Soup Kitchen.”

Jaki Morris from Perfectly Preserved is co-ordinating the market sellers, there will be dancing in the street by Worthing Lindyhoppers, an entertainment stage featuring Sweetheart Melodies and a Christmas bake-off competition.

Plenty of food will be available, showcasing local sellers The Pantry Bakery, Spice Thai Kitchen and Buzz Events Catering, and The Bottle & Jug Dept. will be hosting a mulled wine station in the shop, just north of the level crossing.

There is no need to book for Santa’s Grotto and children will be able to do some crafts and write letters to Santa while they wait. Each child will get to talk to Santa and will take a photo and a gift with them. The cost is £5 per child and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

The whole event will culminate in a carols by candlelight concert at 5pm with the Brooksteed Alehouse Singers, featuring guest support and an accompanying band of musicians. The pub choir was formed in January and has previously performed at St Paul’s Worthing in aid of Superstar Arts.

As the temporary event licence will not allow glass, drinks will be served in plant-based compostable cups and special bins will be provided for disposal.

John said: “Obviously we want this event to be as green as possible. Instead of petroleum-based products, these are vegetable-based products and can be turned into usable compost.

“We hope that you will help us in reusing these during the course of the day and when finished with them by putting them in the special bins provided so that we can keep them separate from other rubbish. Once they have broken down, we will be looking for projects that require compost that we can donate to.”

For more information, follow Brooksteed Alehouse on Facebook and the South Farm Road Traders Christmas Street Party event.