Worthing friendship group spread festive cheer with Christmas gathering

Worthing-based friendship group The Oddfellows is hosting a Christmas get-together to spread more neighbourly cheer this festive season.

It will be a relaxed and informal event and everyone is welcome at Marine Gardens Restaurant, in West Parade, Worthing, on Thursday, December 19, from 11am to 2pm.

The Oddfellows members, from left, Janet Porter, Joy Warren and Michael Porter enjoy a coffee and a chat

Michael Porter, secretary for the Brighton and Sussex district, said: “In the run up to and during the festive holiday period, we know that many people’s day-to-day lives become even more hectic and distracted. So, our friendly, festive nudge is to not forget the importance of maintaining relationships with those living around you.

“The high spirits of the season create lots of opportunity to strike up new conversations and to spread more neighbourly cheer but with a serious message of making sure we look out for each other, too.”

The group has some tips to help keep the community’s spirits up, following the Campaign to End Loneliness’ Let’s Be More Us initiative, which found almost half of UK adults say their busy lives prevent them from properly connecting with others.

The Oddfellows society says start with a hello, add a smile, be thoughtful, share news of local events and keep an eye out for vulnerable people.

It also says Christmas is a good time to let neighbours know who you are by dropping a card through their letterbox.

For more information about the Worthing Oddfellows friendship group, contact Joy Warren on 01903 248779 or email joy.warren@oddfellows.co.uk.