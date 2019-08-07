Worthing families welcome at Picnic in the Park

All families in the Worthing area are invited to Tarring for Picnic in the Park, an annual community event filled with activities, entertainment and competitions.

Tarring Park will be crowded with stalls and activities on Thursday, August 8, to provide a fun day out for families, with most things free of charge.

Families gathered for Picnic in the Park in Tarring Park. Photo by Derek Martin DM16134574a

The organising committee has lots planned for everyone from 11am to 3pm, including circus training, arts and crafts, biscuit decorating, a juice bike, free face painting, storytelling, drumming and fairground rides for 50p.

The central paved area will have a programme of events including a football tournament, dancing displays and children’s activities, plus the opportunity to try tennis and bowling, all free of charge.

Competitions include the popular Tarring’s Got Talent, Pets With Talent and Junior Town Crier.

Refreshments will be available, the emergency services will be represented and there will be various stalls promoting healthy living.

St Andrew’s Church, next to the park, will be open with an exhibition on Historic Tarring and free soft drinks, as well as sharing a gazebo in the park with West Worthing Baptist Church, which is further down South Street.

The park is accessible via Church Road and South Street in Tarring. Should it rain, like last year, activities will be moved to the parish church.