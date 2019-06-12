Worthing date and new album for West Sussex singer-songwriter Greg Harper

Sussex singer-songwriter Greg Harper will be performing an evening concert at Heene Community Centre, Heene Road, Worthing on Saturday, June 15, on the back of his new album In It Together.

He will be joined on stage for the evening by Nigel Ratcliffe (keyboard) and Chris Denman (bass).

Greg’s songs touch on many subjects, the environment, local history, World War One and Two as well as up-to-date issues including fracking and bees. His songs have a strong narrative with very poetic words, he says.

Greg has been a finalist in the UK Songwriting Competition and has released five albums of original songs. http://www.gregharpermusic.com.

Profits from the evening will go towards the Community Centre funds. Tickets are £10 each and are on sale from the Heene Community Centre office, 01903 209997, during their normal office hours.

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery