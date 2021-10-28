Chris and Nicki Knight created ‘eat, sleep, (b)rave, repeat’ as a way of giving back at a time when Covid and other factors have hit charities hard.

The children’s charity they have chosen was one of several organisations that provided support for Louis and his family through his treatment for Burkitt lymphoma.

Chris said: “We are running the event at Escape on December 4, in their newly-refurbished Ciroc Bar. We have some DJs lined up to play house disco and funky/tech house. We are also running a raffle, for which a number of local businesses have donated some seriously good prizes.

Chris and Nicki Knight with their children Isabelle and Louis

“Not only have Escape been very accommodating with the venue but they have donated a prize and helped us to secure other prizes. This means we can donate the proceeds from the entry fee and raffle tickets plus any other donations that people want to make on the night.

“We priced the tickets at £11 plus the booking fee and this already includes five raffle tickets, with more available to purchase on the night. Our donations will go to Young Lives vs Cancer, one of the charities that supported us through what was a very challenging period in our lives. They need funding so that they can continue to help children, young people and families find the strength to fight cancer.”

Louis is approaching one year of being in remission, with his last treatment being given in November last year and the family finally getting him out of hospital just in time for Christmas Day.

Chris said: “He started back at Chappell Croft nursery mid-year and we’ll be applying for his school place for next September. Unfortunately, he has lost sight in one eye but with the exception of this, he is like any other normal kid of his age – cheeky, cute, inquisitive and tearing around the place.”

Louis Knight spent six months in Southampton University Hospital last year receiving intensive treatment after being diagnosed with cancer aged two

Louis spent six months in Southampton University Hospital receiving intensive treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma aged two.

There were many ups and downs, with infections, sickness, temperature spikes and some scary moments. But in between, there were small windows where he was able to smile, laugh and joke.

In recognition of the courage he showed throughout his treatment, Louis was awarded the Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Award.

Signs of Louis’ illness first emerged when he began to rub his eye and complain of pain, before developing a squint a few days later.

Doctors at Southampton eventually confirmed he had a tumour the size of an apricot at the top of his nose which was growing fast. Treatment started almost immediately last July and, apart from a brief trip home during the summer, Louis remained in hospital until two days before Christmas.