DM1992985a.jpg. St Andrew the Apostle Church, Worthing, Flower Festival. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190922-210425008

Worthing church hosts Nature’s Bounty flower festival, featuring Chelsea gold medallist

The Church of St Andrew the Apostle, in Clifton Road, Worthing, is celebrating Nature’s Bounty with a flower festival featuring gorgeous floral creations by the Sussex Flower Club and other local arrangers, plus altar flowers by Chelsea gold medallist Stephen McDonnell.

The preview night on Friday was opened by Sir Geoffrey Pattie, with music from the Sussex Folk Orchestra, and there was a craft fair in the church hall on the Saturday morning. The four-day festival continues today, 10am to 5pm. Entry is £5.

Rose Mason, president. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992970a
Jean Giles with her arrangement. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992975a
Geraldine Sansom. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992978a
Co-ordinator Jean Hickson, left, and Valerie Boddy. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992992a
