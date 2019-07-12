Wivelsfield Village Day returns with circus theme

Wivelsfield Village Day will take place on Saturday, July 20.

The fun-packed family event at Wivelsfield Village Green has a circus theme this year and kicks off at 10.30am.

People can try their hand at juggling, tightrope-walking or unicycling, and enjoy exciting shows, including Punch and Judy, an aerial performance and knife throwing.

The day will also see the welcome return of Harris’ Traditional Fun Fair, Burgess Hill Marching Youth Band, the Falconry School, Miniature Steam Railway, Family Fun Dog Show, and more.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting such a varied and exciting event,” said James Gander, one of the village day team.

“Village day is the largest community event in the calendar and we’re excited that this year will be packed full of entertainment that we hope will include something for everyone.”

Visitors to the event will be able to enjoy delicious food from the food court – featuring a mouth-watering selection of street-food traders and sweet treats.

There will also be vintage vehicles, arena fun and games, and more than 50 trade and gift stalls from local businesses, clubs and groups.

REAd MORE: Orchard’s Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath to host Strictly Summer event