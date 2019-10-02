West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, October 3-9

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

COMEDY

Gary Delaney: Gagster’s Paradise, 7.45pm, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Britain’s leading one-liner comic extends his brand new 2018 tour.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at The National Trust Landslip car park, Abinger Lane, Coldharbour, RH5 6HG. 6 mile HDC walk through Coldharbour and woodland to Redlands. Several hills, some stiles, tree roots and loose stones underfoot. Panoramic view over Dorking and the Mole Valley. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael: 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

What’s Love Got To Do With It: 7.30pm, £26, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Tina Turner tribute.

STAGE

MACBETH: Until October 26. Tickets from £10, various times. Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

COMEDY

Live At The Hawth: 7.30pm, £27.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A comedy evening featuring Nina Conti, Abandoman, Adam Hess, Colin Hoult and Angela Barnes.

Sussex Comedian of the Year – the Grand Final: 7.30pm, £8, Rec Rooms, Horsham, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the lay-by opposite The Blue Ship, The Haven, RH14 9BS (TQ 083305). 5 mile HDC walk, fairly flat, through fields and woodland. Some stiles. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Margaret 01403 262311.

WHIST DRIVE: 2pm, Chelwood Gate Village Hall. Contact Tony Pipe 01825 791852.

GIGS

Think Floyd: 7.30pm, £25, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. 2019 celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Wall, one of the best selling albums of all time.

Will Wilde: 7.45pm, £16 (unreserved), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. In association with Crawley Blues Club.

OTHER

The History of Henfield by Alan Barwick: 7.30pm, £5, The Evangelical Free Church Hall, Henfield, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

COMMUNITY

JUMBLE SALE: 2pm, Chelwood Gate Village Hall. 01825 740562.

Silver Weekend at Kleinwort Close: 2pm-4pm, Lamb House, Age UK, 2 Kleinwort Close, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XG. Silver Celebrations with free tea AND cake, live music and a variety of free taster classes. On Sunday (2pm-4pm, at Goldbridge Care Home) the silver celebrations continue with a garden tea dance. Refreshments will be provided throughout the afternoon. Call 01444 450248 for more details.

WALK: Meet 10am in Chantry Hill car park, Chantry Lane, Storrington (TQ086119). 4.6 mile HDC walk with wonderful views using the South Downs Way and tracks around Windlesham. Includes a steep hill. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 1 hr 45 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

MILOŠ: The Voice of the Guitar, 7.30pm, £36, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A Horsham District Year of Culture event.

STAGE

An afternoon of Balkan dances: 2pm, £8, Storrington and Sullington Parish Hall, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Presenting traditional dances from various Balkan Countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, Albania and Greece.

Do You Think That’s Wise: 7.45pm, £16.50 (discounts £13), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier. A British Comedy Guide recommended show 2018.

In and Out of Chekhov’s Shorts: 7.45pm, £15, studio, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. An exhilarating, fun and accessible romp through some of the best of Chekhov’s short stories.

SING YER HEART OUT FOR THE LADS: Until November 2, The Spiegeltent, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk.

THE BUTTERFLY LION: Until November 15, tickets from £15, various times, Chichester Minerva Theatre, cft.org.uk.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

COMEDY

Ed Gamble: Blizzard Extension. 7.30pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

A Vision of Elvis: 7.30pm, £25, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Starring Rob Kingsley.

Jazz Lunch with Sarah Moule: 12pm-2.30pm, £21.95, Spotlight, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. An entertaining set of Jazz standards.

OTHER

Autumn Historic Transport Gathering: £15, 10am, Amberley Industrial Museum, New Barn Road, Amberley, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Divine service: With medium Nichola Bond, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

COMMUNITY

Evening of mediumship: With medium Iain mason, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk on‘Pirates, Privateers and Smugglers’. The speaker Paul Ullson will present his talk in costume. Taking place in the Parish Council Chamber of Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm, £3. For more information please contact Jeremy Senneck on 01403 731247.

WALK: Meet 10am in the Clayton recreation ground car park along Underhill Lane (TQ300140, BN6 9PJ). 5.5 mile HDC walk with initial strenuous climb to the trig point on Wolstonbury Hill. Panoramic views. A few stiles. No dogs 2.5 hrs. Graham 07894 735532.

We Are the Weather: With Jonathan Safran Foer, 7.30pm, Brighton Waterstones. Jonathan Safran Foer, author of Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close and Eating Animals, discusses his new book about climate change and our diets, We Are The Weather: Saving The Planet Begins At Breakfast.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

GIGS

Carole – The Music of Carole King: 7.30pm, £26, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

Alice – Wonderland Through The Looking Glass: 7.30pm, £15, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Chantry Dance Company.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at The Three Moles Public House Selham, Petworth GU28 0PN (SU934205). 7 mile HDC walk over commons and heathland. No dogs please. 2hrs 45mins. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

Alice Wallace: 7.45pm, £16 (unreserved), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. In association with 22o5 promotions. Country singer-songwriter from California.

STAGE

S*** Faced Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. 8pm, £22.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, talk by Philip Mernick titled ‘London Salt-glazed Stoneware, mostly Brown’. Philip is an avid collector of Salt-glazed Stoneware Jugs dating back to the 18th century and has extensive knowledge of their history. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee and tea served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804). Entrance £8. For anyone attending for the first time, entrance is free. For more details. please look at the website: hhcg.org.uk

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live Encore: Fleabag (12A) Mon 8.30. Joker (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.15, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 5.15, 8.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.15, 4.15, 7.15; Mon 5.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 7.50, 8.40; Sun 12.30, 3.20, 6.00, 8.50; Tue 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.10. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Thu 2.00, 4.50, 6.10, 7.40; Sat 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 6.10, 8.10; Sun 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 6.10, 7.40; Mon 2.00, 4.50, 6.10, 8.10; Tue 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Wed 2.00, 4.50, 6.10, 8.10. Hustlers (15) Fri 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.10; Sat 2.40, 5.30; Sun 5.30, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.40, 5.30. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri-Thu 1.00, 4.40, 8.20. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Joker (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 1.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.00, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 9.10; Sat 10.40, 12.40, 1.30, 3.30, 4.20, 5.00, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 9.10; Sun 10.40, 12.40, 1.30, 4.20, 5.00, 6.20, 7.10, 7.50, 9.10. Judy (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.50; Sun 3.40; Tue 1.50, 8.40. Ready Or Not (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.20, 9.00; Tue 11.20, 4.10. The Goldfinch (15) Fri-Thu 1.40. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 11.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 11.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Sat 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 11.50. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.30. Movies For Juniors: Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Classic Movies: Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary (12A) Sun 3.30. Roger Waters: Us + Them (12A) Sun 2.30. Unlimited Screening: The Day Shall Come (15) Mon 7.30. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45. Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 (12A) Wed 7.30. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life Of Bandages (15) Thu 8.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 12.30; Sat 3.00; Sun 12.45; Mon 12.15; Tue 11.45; Wed 2.45; Thu 12.30, 8.30. Macbeth From Stage To Screen (PG) Fri 1.30. The Goldfinch (15) Fri 3.15; Sat 12.00, 5.45; Sun 8.15; Mon 3.00, 8.00; Tue 3.45; Wed 11.45; Thu 3.00. Night Hunter (150 Fri 6.30; Sun 3.30. Inna De Yard (12A) Fri 8.45; Sun 5.45. Midnight Cowboy (18) Sat 8.45; Thu 6.00. Honeyland (PG) Mon 9.00; Tue 2.00; Wed 5.15. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): 4DX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.10; Sat & Sun 10.00, 3.10; Mon 11.10, 2.00, 5.50, 8.50. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 5.50, 7.30, 8.50; Sat & Wed 11.10, 2.00, 5.50, 8.50; Sun 2.00, 6.00, 7.50, 8.50. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 11.30, 1.00, 2.20, 3.50, 5.10, 6.30, 8.00; Sun 11.10, 1.00, 2.20, 3.50, 5.10, 6.30, 8.00; Tue 11.30, 1.00, 2.20, 3.45, 5.10, 6.30, 8.00; Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 6.30, 8.00. Fast & Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.20. Hustlers (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.30, 5.00, 9.15; Sat 2.30, 5.00, 9.15; Sun 3.20, 5.00, 9.15. 2D SCREENX: IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 7.50; Sun 12.20, 7.30. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 4.00, 10.20; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri & Sat 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Joker (15) Fri & Sat 10.10, 11.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.10, 4.10, 5.40, 6.10, 6.40, 7.10, 7.40, 8.40, 9.10, 9.40, 10.10, 10.40; Sun 10.10, 11.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.10, 4.10, 5.40, 6.10, 6.40, 7.10, 7.40, 8.40, 9.10, 9.40; Mon 11.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.10, 4.10, 5.40, 6.10, 6.40, 7.10, 7.40, 8.40, 9.10; Tue 11.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.10, 4.10, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.40, 8.40, 9.10; Wed 11.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.10, 4.10, 5.40, 6.10, 6.40, 7.30, 8.40, 9.10; Thu 11.40, 12.10, 1.10, 2.40, 3.10, 4.10, 5.40, 6.20, 7.10, 7.40, 8.40, 9.10. Judy (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.20, 2.50, 4.10, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.00, 1.20, 2.50, 4.10, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30. 4DX 2D: Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri-Thu 12.50, 6.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri & Sat 10.50. Ready Or Not (18) Fri 1.00, 5.10, 8.50; Sat 5.10, 9.50; Sun 5.30; Mon & Wed 1.00, 5.10, 9.30; Tue 1.00, 5.10; Thu 1.00, 5.15. The Goldfinch (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.30. 4DX 2D: Hindi: War (15) Fri 8.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.20. Hindi: War (15) Fri-Thu 11.40, 3.30, 7.20. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.40. Autism Friendly Screening: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun 11.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Sat 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.15. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.10, 3.00; Sun 10.00, 12.45. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat 10.10. Classic Movies: Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary (12A) Sun 3.30. Roger Waters: Us + Them (12A) Sun 2.30. Unlimited Screening: The Day Shall Come (15) Mon 7.30. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45. Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 (12A) Wed 7.30, 7.40. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life Of Bandages (15) Thu 8.00. HFR 3D: Gemini Man (tbc) Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.20.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (No films this week.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.00; Sun 12.35; Tue 12.50. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.25; Sun 8.20; Tue 3.35. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 6.00; Sun 3.15. Judy (12A) Fri-Thu 2.35, 5.20, 8.10. Joker (15) Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Kids Crew: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.20. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.20; Sun 12.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.25; Sun 11.45. Rogers Waters: Us + Them (15) Wed 8.00; Sun 6.00. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45. Silver Screen: Red Joan (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Mon 7.30. Judy (12A) Fri-Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 1.45, 4.45. Joker (15) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.15, 8.15. Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat 10.15, 12.00; Sun 2.00. Family Film Fun: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 (12A) Wed 7.30. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life Of Bandages (18) Thu 7.45.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Judy (12A) Fri 10.30, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 11.30, 1.45, 4.45, 8.30; Sun 10.20, 1.15, 3.45, 7.30; Mon 10.30, 2.30, 5.00, 8.30; Tue 10.00, 12.50, 3.40, 8.30; Wed 11.00, 2.30, 4.30, 7.30; Thu 11.30, 2.00, 5.00, 8.30; Baby Club: Wed 10.15. Joker (15) Fri 11.30, 2.45, 5.45, 8.45; Sat 10.45, 11.45, 2.45, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 11.30, 1.45, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 11.10, 2.10, 5.00, 8.00; Wed 11.30, 2.00, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 11.00, 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 8.00, 9.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.00, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Sat 2.30, 7.45; Sun 10.00, 12.50, 4.15, 7.00; Mon 10.00, 4.30, 7.30; Tue 10.45, 5.30; Wed 1.30, 5.00, 8.30; Thu 2.30, 5.30. The Third Man (70th Anniversary) + Special Content (PG) Mon 12.50; Silver Screen: Tue 1.40. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 26.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Judy (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.25, 3.00, 5.20, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.25, 7.45; Tue 12.20, 2.30, 5.45, 8.15; Wed 12.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 12.15, 2.30, 5.45, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00. Joker (15) Fri 11.45, 2.45, 5.15, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.40, 5.40, 8.30; Mon 11.30, 2.10, 5.00, 8.15; Tue 11.45, 3.00, 5.15, 8.00; Wed 11.45, 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 11.45, 3.00, 5.15, 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 9.45, 12.30. Weekend Morning Movie: Sat & Sun 10.00. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Elvis Unleashed (U) Tue 8.30. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life Of Bandages (15) Thu 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Ad Astra (12A) Fri 5.30; Sun 7.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 2.50; Sun 12.00. Roger Waters: Us + Them (15) Sun 3.15. Judy (12A) Fri, Sat,Sun, Wed & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 12.15, 3.00. The Little Mermaid (U) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Little Mermaid (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly Screening: The Little Mermaid (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Judy (12A) Mon 11.00. ROH Live: Don Giovanni (12A) Tue 6.45.