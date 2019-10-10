West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, October 10-16

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

COMEDY

Paul Foot – IMAGE CONSCIOUS: 7.45pm, £16.50, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

Autumn Floral Craft Workshop: 10am and 1pm, Warnham Local Nature Reserve. £12 per person inclusive of all materials, plus a drink and cake/cookie. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, talk by Philip Mernick titled ‘London Salt-glazed Stoneware, mostly Brown’. Philip is an avid collector of Salt-glazed Stoneware Jugs dating back to the 18th century and has extensive knowledge of their history. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee and tea served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804). Entrance £8. For anyone attending for the first time, entrance is free. For more details. please look at the website: hhcg.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Talk: A summer Stroll along an English Country Lane by Ray Hale.

GIGS

Michael: Starring Ben – The Magic of Michael Jackson. 7.30pm, £26, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Cuffe and Taylor in association with James Baker Productions present this jaw-dropping tribute.

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Eight Bells, Bolney, 8.30pm-11pm.

Stan’s Showcase: Snakes and Ladders, Louise Rebecca, Marcia Lake and Mike Reinstein. The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

MACBETH: Until October 26. Tickets from £10, various times. Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk.

SING YER HEART OUT FOR THE LADS: Until November 2, The Spiegeltent, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk.

THE BUTTERFLY LION: Until November 15, tickets from £15, various times, Chichester Minerva Theatre, cft.org.uk.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

CONCERTS

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: Italian Romance, 7.30pm, £16-£32, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Mozart – Così fan tutte: Overture. Martucci – Notturno No.1 Brush – Violin Concerto No.1. Mendelsshn – Symphony No.4 ‘Italian’.Gianluca Marciano – conductor. Francesca Dego – violin.

Some Kinda Wonderful: The Music of Stevie Wonder, 7.45pm, £18, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

Meeting of Horsham French Club: 7.30pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. There will be a talk about Le Culte des Saints dans le Limousin. Refreshments provided. Visit horshamfrenchclub.org.uk to find out more.

Mexican & Quiz Night: Cash prize and a raffle, 7pm-10.30pm, Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Haywards Heath. Tickets £15 and don’t forget to bring your own bottle. Book in advance to avoid disappointment. Call 01444 450 248 for more details.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. NOTE: £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Two’s Company: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Rhythmic (The Hat Man): The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

The New Jersey Seasons: The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

Errol Linton Band: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

The Nutcracker: 7.30pm, £15-£19, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

COMEDY

Ruby Wax: How To Be Human, 7.30pm, £24.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

A Collector’s Passion – Scottish Oils in a Private Collection: 10am, Horsham Museum & Art Gallery. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10am and park on the road outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield, RH13 ONT. 3 mile HDC walk to Sharpenhurst Hil, then crossing the railway to Barns Green. The path is not well maintained and is very uneven in many places. Dogs on a lead. 1 hr 45 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

WALK: Meet 2pm in the Washington South Downs Way Car Park (TQ120119). 3 mile HDC walk to Chanctonbury Ring, which dates to the Bronze Age. Extensive views. Refreshments provided. 1 hr 15 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Presents: Liam Carter, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Solice: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm-11pm.

Bad Boy Boogie and Voodoo Lake: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Sundown: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Los Palmas 6: Roffey Social Club, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Alter Ego: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Chris Wood: The Close Up Show, 7.45pm, £19.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. An intimate evening of close-up magic, trickery and sleight of hand featuring world-class magicians from The Magic Circle.

Peace At Last: 11am and 2pm , £7 (family of four £26), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Olivier award-winning OperaUpClose partners with Gallions Primary School in Newham to create a new opera for 3-5-year-olds, based on Jill Murphy’s much-loved picture book.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

COMMUNITY

Nature Photographer of the Year Exhibition 2019: 10am-3pm, Warnham Local Nature Reserve. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC woodland walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Brent Hutchinson: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 7.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Folk Club: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Willie Austen: Foresters Arms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Inside Edge (at Brightona Day ‘Plough Rockers’ after party): The Plough, Lower Beeding, 3pm-11pm.

STAGE

Chance To Dance: 4.45pm, £11.50-£14.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Showcasing many styles of dance taught in and around Crawley.

Silas Marner: 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

COMMUNITY

Brangwyn’s Mural and Cartoon Story: A talk and tour by museum curator Laura Kidner. 10.15am-12.30pm, free, Christ’s Hospital Museum, Horsham. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Last Orders, Please: free, The Barn, Causeway, Horsham. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Portraits and Landscapes: 10.30am-4.30pm, until January, Steyning Museum. Visit www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at St Peter’s Church, Slinfold RH13 0RR. 3 mile gentle HDC walk passing some lovely old houses and taking in part of the Downs Link. Flat, with one short slope. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184 / Jean 07734 323321.

FILM

Don Giovanni: 6.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Screened with the benefit of state of the art technology. Royal Opera Encore.

Horsham Film Society: The Best of World Cinema, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Happy as Lazzaro (Original title: Lazzaro felice), Italy 2018, 125 mins, Cert 12A. Language: Italian with English subtitles. Mystery and enigma surround this unsettling, time-shifting drama based on a real-life scandal in rural Italy in the 1980s. Won Best Screenplay Award, Cannes 2018. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

The Railway Times Acoustic Sessions: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Acoustic Jam Night: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Ian Waite & Vincent Simone – The Ballroom Boys: 7.30pm, £29-£53, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House: Monday and Tuesday, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Nutcracker (Mon) and Swan Lake (Tue).

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

COMMUNITY

Harvest Lunch and Bingo at Lamb House: 11.30am onwards, £12 per ticket. Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Haywards Heath. Ticket includes a delicious two-course lunch, quiz, raffle and bingo. Book in advance to avoid disappointment. Call 01444 450248 for more details.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Blacksmiths Arms, Adversane (RH14 9JH). Figure of eight HDC walk, 5+ miles, to the River Arun and canal. A few minor ascents and stiles. Please contact the pub direct to book lunch (01403 782809). Dogs allowed, on leads through fields. 2.5 hrs. Irene 07790 420752.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Gutted: 7.45pm, £16-£17, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

You Wouldn’t Want To Be An Egyptian Mummy: Tuesday to Saturday, various, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A fearfully funny tour into the afterlife of the Ancient Egyptians.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

COMEDY

Confessions Of A Cockney Temple Dancer: 7.45pm, £14-£16, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Shane Shambhu reveals his secret life as a ‘fat kid’ in the cultural melting pot of East London to international performer in a bedazzling mix of comedy, theatre and dance.

James Acaster – COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999: 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park in Slindon Wood / Common - off Park Lane (SU960077). 5 mile HDC walk steadily climbing through fields and woods, summit above the Slindon Folly. Some hills and stiles. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00. Joker (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 8.00. Judy (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.30; Sat & Sun 11.45, 4.45; Thu 4.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Wed 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.45, 7.45; Thu 5.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Abominable (U) Fri 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.40, 5.10, 6.00, 7.40; Sat 10.10, 11.00, 11.40, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 2.50, 3.40, 5.10, 6.00; Sun 10.10, 11.00, 11.40, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 2.50, 3.40, 5.10, 6.00, 7.40; Mon 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.40, 5.10, 6.00, 7.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 1.20, 2.50, 3.40, 5.10, 6.00, 8.10. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 1.30, 4.20; Sun & Mon 4.20; Thu 1.00, 4.10. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. IMAX 2D: Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.40; Sat & Sun 10.50, 4.40; Mon 4.40, 6.10. Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.20, 6.10, 7.20, 9.00; Mon 12.30, 3.20, 6.10, 9.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.20, 6.10, 7.40, 9.00. Hustlers (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 2.40, 8.20; Sat & Sun 8.20; Mon 1.30, 8.20; Wed 2.30, 8.20. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri-Thu 1.50, 7.30. Joker (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.40, 12.40, 3.30, 5.20, 6.20, 8.10, 9.10; Mon 11.40, 12.40, 2.30, 3.30, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 8.10, 9.10; Tue 11.40, 12.40, 1.50, 3.30, 5.20, 6.20, 7.30, 9.10; Wed & Thu 11.40, 12.40, 3.30, 5.20, 6.20, 9.10. Judy (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat 2.20, 4.30, 7.40; Sun 2.30, 5.10, 8.00. The Day Shall Come (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Sat 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Sun 4.00, 6.15, 8.30. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 11.10. Metropolitan Opera: Turandot (12A) Sat 5.55. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.10, 3.00; Sun 11.30, 2.20. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. MediCinema Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 1.45. Gauguin From the National Gallery, London (12A) Tue 7.30. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Wed 7.30. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Judy (12A) Fri 11.45, 6.15; Sat 3.15, 8.45; Sun 12.00, 6.00; Mon 12.00, 6.15; Tue 1.00, 5.45; Wed 3.30, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 4.30. Don Giovanni (PG) Fri 2.30. Transit (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 12.45; Sun 8.30; Mon 8.45; Wed 6.15. The Candidate (15) Sat 6.00. Metropolitan Opera: Turandot (PG) Sun 2.30. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (15) Mon 2.30. Gauguin From The National Gallery (PG) Tue 3.45; Thu 2.30. Bird (15) Tue 8.15. The Candidate (15) Wed 12.45. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 12.30, 1.30, 3.00, 3.50, 4.40, 5.20, 6.10, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.20, 11.10, 12.00, 12.40, 1.30, 2.20, 3.00, 3.50, 4.40, 5.20, 6.10, 8.10; Thu 11.10, 12.00, 1.30, 2.20, 3.50, 4.40, 6.10, 8.10. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.15; Sat 8.50; Sun 5.10, 8.15. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00; Sat 11.30. IMAX 2D: Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue 11.10, 4.50, 10.40; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.10, 4.50. 4DX 2D: Gemini Man (12A) Fri-Thu 12.30, 3.20, 6.10, 9.00. 2D SCREENX: Gemini Man (12A) Fri 1.20, 4.10, 7.00, 9.50; Sat 10.30, 1.20, 4.10, 7.00, 9.50; Sun 10.30, 1.20, 4.10, 7.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.10, 7.00. Gemini Man (12A) Fri-Thu 11.50, 2.00, 5.30, 7.40. HFR 3D+: Gemini Man (12A) Fri-Thu 2.40, 8.20. Hustlers (15) Fri 1.40, 8.50, 10.45; Sat 2.45, 9.20; Sun 2.45, 8.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 8.50. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 1.00, 10.30; Sat 10.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.00, 7.30; Wed & Thu 2.00, 7.40. Joker (15) Fri 10.50, 11.40, 12.40, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.20, 7.00, 8.00, 8.30, 9.10, 9.50, 10.50; Sat 11.40, 12.40, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.20, 7.00, 8.00, 8.30, 9.10, 9.50, 10.50; Sun 11.40, 12.40, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.20, 7.00, 8.00, 8.30, 9.10; Mon, Tue & Wed 10.50, 11.40, 12.40, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.20, 7.00, 8.00, 8.30, 9.10; Thu 10.50, 11.40, 12.40, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.20, 7.00, 8.30, 9.10. Judy (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Sat 12.10, 3.00, 5.00, 7.50. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri 12.00, 10.30; Sat 10.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00. Ready Or Not (18) Fri & Sat 10.20. The Day Shall Come (15) Fri 11.00, 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.40, 11.00; Sat 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.40, 11.00; Sun 12.30, 3.40, 6.00, 8.40; Mon 11.05, 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.40; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.40. Hindi: War (15) Fri-Thu 5.30. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00. Metropolitan Opera: Turandot (12A) Sat 5.55. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 11.15, 1.40. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 9.50; Sun 10.30. Movies For Juniors: UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. MediCinema Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 1.20. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Wed 7.30. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): ROH Encore: Don Giovanni (12A) Mon 6.45.

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld At The Beacon (0330 333 4444): Abominable (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 5.10, 6.20; Sat 10.10, 11.20, 12.30, 1.40, 2.50, 4.00, 5.15, 6.20; Sun 10.10, 11.20, 12.30, 1.40, 2.50, 4.00, 5.10, 6.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Sat 12.00, 3.00, 8.15; Sun 11.10, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Mon & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 8.15. Gemini Man (12A) Fri-Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.10, 7.40. IT Chapter Two (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30; Sat 12.10. Joker (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.15, 7.30, 8.15, 9.00; Sat 11.00, 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.15, 7.30, 8.40; Sun 11.00, 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.15, 7.30, 8.15, 9.00; Tue 12.20, 1.50, 3.10, 4.40, 6.15, 7.50, 9.00; Thu 12.20, 1.30, 3.10, 4.20, 6.15, 7.50, 9.00. Judy (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 5.40, 8.30; Sat 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 11.50, 2.40, 5.40, 8.30. The Day Shall Come (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 3.40, 6.00, 8.40; Sat 3.40, 6.00, 9.00; Sun 3.40, 6.00, 8.40. Metropolitan Opera: Turandot (12A) Sat 5.55. The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.40. Movies For Juniors: UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Vampirina: Fang-Tastic Party (U) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.30. MediCinema Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 1.30. Gauguin From The National Gallery, London (12A) Tue 7.30. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

Curzon (01323 731441): Judy (12A) Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Mrs Lowry & Son (PG) Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05. Hustlers (15) Fri-Thu 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.25, 5.30; Sat, Sun & Thu 5.30. Joker (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.50, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 2.50, 5.45, 8.00; Thu 2.50, 5.45. Judy (12A) Fri-Thu 2.45, 8.10. Abominable (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 4.00, 6.10; Sat 1.45, 4.00, 6.10; Sun 10.10, 1.00, 3.15, 5.30; Thu 1.50, 4.20. Ready Or Not (18) Fri-Thu 8.35. Kids Crew: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.20. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30. Silver Screen: All Is True (12A) Wed 10.30. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Fri 7.30. Judy (12A) Fri, Sun, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 2.30, 8.15; Mon 1.45, 4.45; Tue 3.45, 7.45. Joker (15) Fri, Sun, Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.00, 12.40, 3.15, 5.15, 8.00; Mon 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Thu 1.30, 4.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Judy (12A) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Turandot (Puccini) Sat 5.55. HFS: Happy As Lazarro (12A) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Judy (12A) Tue 10.30. Horsham Writers Circle Presents Campbell’s Kingdom (U) Tue 7.00. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Joker (15) Fri & Sat 11.15, 2.15, 6.00, 7.45, 8.30; Sun 10.45, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 11.00, 2.15, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 10.15, 4.45, 7.15; Wed 11.00, 2.45, 5.45, 8.00; Thu 12.50, 3.50, 5.30, 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.15. Judy (12A) Fri 12.00, 1.45, 5.15; Sat 1.45, 4.45; Sun 10.00, 4.15; Mon 10.45, 1.45, 7.45; Tue 10.45, 3.00; Wed 2.00, 7.15; Thu 10.00, 2.30. Gemini Man (12A) Fri 4.45, 9.00; Sat 10.45, 3.00, 5.15, 9.00; Sun 10.15, 3.45, 7.15; Mon 2.45, 5.15, 8.45; Tue 12.00, 4.15, 8.30; Wed 5.00, 8.45; Thu 11.30, 4.45, 7.45; Baby Club: Wed 10.30. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 10.45, 3.00; Sat 12.00; Sun 1.00; Mon 11.45, 4.45; Tue 1.45; Wed 11.45, 4.00; Thu 10.45, 1.45. The Irishman – From The Red Carpet (tbc) Sun 6.45. MediCinema Preview: Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon (U) Sun 1.15. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Tue 7.45. Gauguin From The National Gallery, London (tbc) Tue 6.00. Bait (15) Wed 1.30. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 6.50.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 26.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Joker (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.45, 2.30, 5.30, 8.25; Sat & Sun 2.40, 5.35, 8.30; Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.25. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Thu 12.00, 8.00; Sat 11.55, 8.00; Sun 11.55, 7.45; Mon 12.30, 8.15; Tue 12.00; Wed 12.30, 8.00. Judy (12A) Fri 12.45, 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.20, 5.00, 7.45; Sun 2.35, 5.20, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Tue 12.45, 2.45, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15; Wed 11.45, 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.45, 5.15, 8.15. Abominable (U) Fri 3.25, 5.45; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.35, 3.05, 5.20; Mon-Thu 3.25, 5.45. Weekend Morning Movie: UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Disability Friendly: UglyDolls (U) Sat 10.15. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 12.05; Sun 12.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Joker (15) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Judy (12A) Fri 2.45, 8.40; Sat 12.45, 5.30; Sun 12.00, 3.00, 5.45; Mon 12.00, 2.45, 5.15, 8.40; Tue 12.15, 5.45; Wed 2.50, 8.40; Thu 12.00, 3.30, 5.45. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Wed 12.00; Sat 3.30; Sun 12.15; Mon 2.15, 8.00; Tue 3.00; Thu 12.45. The Goldfinch (15) Fri 5.30; Sat 8.30; Sun & Tue 8.20; Mon & Wed 5.30; Thu 2.40, 8.20. Saturday Morning Pictures: UglyDolls (U) Sat 10.15. Staff Choice: Sunshine On Leith (PG) Sat 6.15. Metallica: S&M2 (12A) Sat 8.15. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sun 3.00. The Irishman + Red Carpet Première (18) Sun 6.45. Silver Screen: The Goldfinch (150 Mon 11.00. NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Thu 7.00.