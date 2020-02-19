West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, February 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in Southwater Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 7UN, TQ161259). 5.5 mile HDC walk, mainly flat, along quiet footpaths, tracks and lanes. Two stiles. Good views to the South Downs. We are likely to encounter cattle. No dogs. No parking charge. 2.5 hrs. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

MarbleTones: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Blues Band: 40 Years and Counting. 7.30pm, £27, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall, enter by way of the car park outside the Village Hall which is marked by yellow road markings RH13 0PT. 2 mile HDC Health walk, firm underfoot on the outskirts of Barns Green. One gentle incline. Can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

Forty45: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

Geno Washington and the Yo Yo’s: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Paul Stanworth: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 8pm-11pm.

Dragonfly Sky: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Richard Digance: 2020 Vision Tour, 7.30pm, £15-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, chequermead.org.uk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

COMEDY

Catherine Bohart – Lemon: 7.45pm, £11.50, Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the far end of Newbridge Nurseries car park Broadbridge Heath. 5 mile HDC walk to across fields to Rapkyns. Farlington School and Byfleets Lane. Dogs on a lead. Join us in the café / restaurant for refreshments. 2 hrs 15 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

GIGS

Something Else Duo: The Plough, Lower Beeding, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

An Evening with Mark Morriss (Bluetones frontman): The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Triple X: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Groove Aces: The King’s Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jason Falloon: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Doubting Thomas: The Lintot, Southwater, 8pm-11pm.

Mike Dobie: Sussex Oak, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Lionel Vardigans & Steve King: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 9pm-11pm.

Women in Rock: 7.30pm, £19, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. A tribute to the world’s greatest female rock legends.

STAGE

Ensonglopedia of Animals: 11am, £7.50 (family of four £27), Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Twenty-six animal songs, one for each letter of the alphabet.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

CONCERTS

Black Dyke Band: 3pm, £12.75-£13.75, The Hawth, Crawley 01293 553636.

West End Stars 7: 2pm, £16-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Matthew Goodgame hosts an afternoon that celebrates the world of musical theatre.

GIGS

Fantastic Elastic Band: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 4pm-7pm.

Stan’s Showcase: The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7.30pm-10.30pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:30am Hillier Garden Centre site, Brighton Road, Horsham, RH13 6QA (TQ187296). Park on the gravel farthest away from the entrance. 4 mile HDC walk towards Chesworth Farm on parts of the Riverside Walk. Can be muddy. Dogs welcome. 2 hrs. Jill Shuker 07780 701184.

GIGS

Jazz Jam: The King’s Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

COMMUNITY

Flix in the Stix film night: Judy (12A), 7.30pm, Coronation Hall, Slindon. Renee Zellweger plays Judy Garland. Call 01243 814735 or email slindonlife@slindon.com to book a seat. All seats priced at £5 – pay at the door.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

COMEDY

Stephen Bailey – Can’t Be Bothered: 7.45pm, £14.50 (discounts £10.50), Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 miles HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

STAGE

Holy Trinity School – The Wizard of Oz: Until Feb 29. 7.30pm (Sat mat 2.30pm), £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27

GIGS

Stan’s Open Mic: Sophia’s Bar, Horsham, 8pm-10.30pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.45, 2.25, 5.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00. Emma (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 7.30. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.25, 3.05, 5.05; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.30. 1917 (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 5.15. 1917 (15) Fri 1.10, 4.10, 7.10, 8.40, 10.10; Sat 1.50, 4.40, 7.30, 8.40, 10.20; Sun 1.10, 4.10, 7.10, 8.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.10, 7.10. Polish: 365 Days (18) Fri & Sat 10.40. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri-Thu 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.30. Bolshoi Ballet Live: Swan Lake (12A) Sun 3.00. Brahms: The Boy II (15) Fri & Sat 2.30, 4.40, 6.50, 9.15, 10.30; Sun 2.30, 4.40, 6.50, 9.15; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.30, 4.40, 6.50, 9.15. Movies For Juniors: Cats (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.15, 1.30, 2.40, 4.00, 5.10, 6.30, 7.45; Mon 12.15, 2.40, 4.00, 5.10, 7.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.40, 4.00, 5.10, 6.30, 7.45. Emma (U) Fri-Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40. Frozen II (U) Fri & Sun 10.30; Sat 10.50. Greed (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.00, 3.30, 6.30, 9.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. 2D SCREENX: Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 7.00, 10.00; Sat 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 7.10, 10.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 7.00. IMAX 2D: Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.00. 4DX 2D: Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri-Thu 9.00. Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.20, 6.00; Sun 12.20, 6.00; Mon 12.40, 3.20. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.40. Like A Boss (15) Fri 11.10, 1.20, 4.30, 6.40, 8.50, 10.20; Sat 11.10, 1.20, 4.30, 6.40, 8.50, 10.10; Sun 11.10, 1.20, 4.30, 6.40, 8.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.20, 4.30, 6.40, 8.50. Japanese: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (15) Wed & Thu 7.30. Première Event: Military Wives (12A) Mon 6.15. Korean: Parasite (15) Fri & Sat 7.20, 10.20; Sun 7.20; Mon 1.30, 7.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 8.40. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.15. Movies For Juniors: Playing With Fire (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00. 4DX 2D: Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.30, 3.50, 6.20. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.30, 12.20, 2.00, 2.50, 4.30, 5.20, 7.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 2.50, 4.30, 5.20, 7.50. The Call Of The Wild (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.20, 12.40, 1.50, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10. The Gentlemen (18) Fri & Sat 9.10, 10.50; Sun 9.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 9.10. Underwater (15) Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00. Film Festival 2020: IMAX 2D: Avengers: Endgame (12A) Sat 1.10. Film Festival 2020: IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Sat 8.00, 10.45. Film Festival 2020: IMAX 2D: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Sat 5.00. Film Festival 2020: IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.20. ROH Live: The Cellist/Dances At A Gathering (12A) Tue 7.15.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Fri 11.20; Sat & Sun 11.00. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri & Sat 12.25, 2.50; Sun 12.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.20. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.30. Emma (U) Fri & Sat 5.20, 8.10; Sun 2.45, 7.10; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Tue 1.10, 4.00. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri-Thu 8.20. 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 5.35. The Call Of The Wild (PG) Fri & Sat 12.45, 3.10, 5.45; Sun 12.20, 5.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.20, 5.45. Like A Boss (15) Fri-Thu 8.10. Kids Crew: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.20. Bolshoi Ballet Live: Swan Lake (12A) Sun 3.00. ROH Live: The Cellist/Dances At A Gathering (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Downton Abbey (PG) Wed 10.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Emma (U) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Wed 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Emma (U) Fri 11.00. Parasite (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 4.45; Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 7.45. Richard Jewell (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 7.45; Sat, Tue & Thu 4.45. Sing-A-Long Screening: Frozen II (U) Sat 10.45, 2.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Emma (U) Tue 10.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri 10.00, 11.45, 12.30; Sat 10.30, 12.00; Sun 10.45, 1.30; Mon 2.15; Tue 10.15; Wed 2.30; Thu 10.45. Emma (U) Fri 3.00, 4.30, 7.45; Sat 1.15, 5.00, 7.45; Sun 11.15, 4.00, 7.30; Mon 11.00, 1.30, 7.30; Tue 11.00, 3.45, 8.15; Wed 11.00, 5.00, 7.30; Thu 11.45, 1.30, 4.30, 8.15. Parasite (15) Fri 5.15, 8.30; Sat 4.30, 8.15; Sun 12.45, 4.30, 7.00; Mon 12.15, 5.00, 8.15; Tue 1.15, 4.30, 7.45; Wed 1.15, 5.15, 8.00; Thu 2.00, 5.30, 7.45. 1917 (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 8.45; Sun 5.00; Mon & Wed 4.30; Tue 12.45, 5.15; Thu 2.45, 5.15. Dolittle (PG) Fri 10.45, 2.30; Sat 11.30, 2.15; Sun 10.00, 2.15; Mon 3.30; Tue 10.00; Wed 2.15; Thu 11.15. Queen And Slim (15) Fri 1.30; Sat 2.45; Sun 8.00; Silver Screen: Tue 2.00. The Lighthouse (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 6.00; Mon 10.45; Thu 8.45; Baby Club: Wed 10.00. Live From The World Première: Military Wives (12A) Mon 6.15. ROH Live: The Cellist/Dances At A Gathering (12A) Tue 7.15. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Wed 11.30, 8.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Fighting With My Family (12A) Sun 3.00.