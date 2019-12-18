West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, December 19-25

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

CONCERTS

JOE STILGOE – CHRISTMAS AT THE MOVIES: Thursday and Friday, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Joe adds his own stylish orchestrations to some of movie history’s most memorable moments.

GIGS

The Last Word: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

A Christmas Carol: Until December 24, £15-£18, various times, studio, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Acclaimed actors Jack Lane and David Benson play every character in Charles Dickens’ classic story.

Dick Whittington: Until January 5, various times, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A fun-packed family pantomime starring Charlie Brooks, Gemma Hunt, David Ribi, Michael J Batchelor and Richard Franks.

Dick Whittington: Burgess Hill Theatre Club, Croft Theatre, Burgess Hill Girls School, various times, £10, until December 22. Visit www.burgesshilltheatreclub.com.

Peter Pan: Until January 5, £23.50, various times, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This pantomime tells the immortal tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways and country lanes and return via the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. The café and toilets at the Park will be open. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 27375.

GIGS

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, 8.30pm-11pm.

Strobe: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Joe 90: Horsham Sports Club, 7pm-11pm.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 2pm at Storrington Rec. Ground C.P Car Park, Storrington RH20 4BG. 3.9 mile HDC walk exploring the unspoilt fields and meadows of Fryern Park, before reaching Perrett’s Farm with its stunning views of the South Downs and West Chiltington. Continuing to Hareswith following ancient tracks back to Storrington. Some stiles. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 1.5 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

The Milestone Band: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 7.15pm-11pm.

Flesh Tuxedo: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Iron Tyger: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Louder Than Ten: The Norfolk Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Dragonfly Sky: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

The Quicks: The Tipsy Fox, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Windjammers: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 10am-12pm.

STAGE

Cinderella: Until January 1, various times, £15-£17 (family ticket, two adults, two children £62), Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. LP Creatives return with another fantastically magical pantomime.

Star In The Jar: Saturday and Sunday, 11am and 1pm, £8 (family of four £28), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. When a little boy stumbles across a special star, he puts it in a jar and takes it on adventures. A 50-minute play suitable for ages 3-8.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: December 14-29, various times, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

GIGS

The Vincents: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, 7.30pm-11pm.

Phil Smith & Mille: George & Dragon, Shipley, 5.30pm-9pm.

Liam Carter: Southwater Sports Club, 6.30pm-10pm.

Aaron Whyte: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 7pm-10-30pm.

Surrounded by Sound: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 6pm-11pm.

Jason Falloon: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

The GJ’s Group: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

COWARD AT CHRISTMAS: 2pm, 7pm, tickets from £20, Miverva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. A festive performance devoted to the wit and wisdom of Noël Coward.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

GIGS

Acoustic Jam Night: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CHRISTMAS EVE

GIGS

The Glambusters: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Alter Ego: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.30, 4.15, 6.00, 8.00; Christmas Eve 12.00, 2.30, 3.40. Frozen II (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.00, 3.00; Christmas Eve 11.30.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Cats (U) Fri & Sat 11.10, 12.20, 1.50, 3.00, 4.30, 5.40, 7.10, 8.20, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 11.10, 12.20, 1.50, 3.00, 4.30, 5.40, 7.10, 8.20; Boxing Day 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 7.10, 8.20. IMAX 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 9.00, 12.20, 3.50, 11.00; Sat 9.00, 12.20, 3.50, 7.30, 11.00; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 9.00, 12.20, 3.50, 7.30; Boxing Day 1.00, 4.30, 8.00. 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 11.00, 2.30, 6.00, 8.30. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Sat 9.30, 10.30, 11.30, 1.00, 2.00, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00, 10.00, 10.30; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 9.30, 10.30, 11.30, 1.00, 2.00, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00; Boxing Day 10.10, 11.00, 12.00, 1.40, 2.30, 3.30, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 7.30, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: Elf (PG) Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.00. Frozen II (U) Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 9.30, 11.00, 1.40, 4.20; Boxing Day 11.40, 2.10, 4.40. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 12.00, 2.50, 5.50, 8.40; Boxing Day 10.50, 1.50, 4.50, 7.50. Last Christmas (12A) Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 12.50, 3.20, 6.00. Movies For Juniors: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.20; Boxing Day 10.00. Little Women (U) Boxing Day 11.30, 2.30, 5.20, 7.20, 8.30. Playing With Fire (PG) Boxing Day 10.10, 12.30, 2.50, 5.10. Spies In Disguise (PG) Boxing Day 11.50, 2.20, 4.50.

New Park (01243 786650): Last Christmas (12A) Fri 12.45, 6.15; Sat 6.00; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 3.30; Christmas Eve 4.45. Midway (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat 8.15; Sun 12.15; Mon 8.15. The Biggest Little Farm (PG) Fri 8.45. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 1.00; Mon 1.15; Christmas Eve 12.45. Guys And Dolls (U) Sat 3.00. ROH: The Nutcracker (PG) Sun 3.15. The Biggest Little Farm (PG) Mon 6.00; Christmas Eve 2.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film January 4.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Black Christmas (15) Fri & Sat 10.50pm. Blue Story (15) Fri & Sat 11.00pm. Cats (U) Fri & Sat 10.40, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.10, 3.10, 4.00, 4.50, 5.50, 6.40, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30, 10.10; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.40, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.10, 3.10, 4.00, 4.50, 5.50, 6.40, 7.30, 8.30; Boxing Day 10.50, 12.40, 1.40,3.20, 4.20, 6.00, 7.00, 7.50, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: Elf (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.20; Boxing Day 10.00. Frozen II (U) Fri & Sat 9.10, 10.20, 11.50, 12.50, 2.20, 3.20, 4.50, 5.50; Sun & Mon 9.10, 10.20, 11.50, 12.50, 2.20, 3.20, 4.50, 5.50, 7.50; Christmas Eve 9.10, 10.20, 11.50, 12.50, 2.20, 3.20, 4.50, 5.50; Boxing Day 10.20, 12.10, 2.50, 5.30. 2D SCREENX: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 9.20, 12.20, 3.10, 6.00; Boxing Day 11.40, 2.30, 5.20. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 8.50; Christmas Eve 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Boxing Day 10.40, 1.30, 4.20, 8.10. Knives Out (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 9.15; Boxing Day 8.50. Last Christmas (12A) Fri & Sat 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 7.50, 10.20; Sun & Mon 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.15, 8.45; Christmas Eve 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.10, 8.40; Boxing Day 6.15, 8.45. Movies For Juniors: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.20; Boxing Day 10.10. IMAX 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Sat 9.00, 12.30, 4.00, 7.40, 11.10; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 9.00, 12.30, 4.00, 7.40; Boxing Day 12.40, 4.10, 7.40. 4DX 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Sat 10.00, 1.30, 5.00, 8.40, 12.15am; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.00, 1.30, 5.00, 8.40; Boxing Day 10.30, 2.00, 5.30, 9.00. 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Sat 11.30, 3.00, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, & Boxing Day 11.30, 3.00. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Sat 8.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 6.20, 7.00, 7.20, 8.00, 8.20, 9.00, 9.30, 9.50, 10.40, 11.45; Sun 8.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 6.20, 7.00, 7.20, 8.00, 8.20, 9.00; Mon & Christmas Eve 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.30, 3.30, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 6.20, 7.00, 7.20, 8.00, 8.20, 9.00; Boxing Day 10.00, 11.00, 12.00, 1.20, 2.30, 3.30, 4.50, 6.00, 7.00, 7.20, 8.00, 8.30. Little Women (U) Boxing Day 10.50, 12.50, 2.00, 4.00, 5.10, 7.10, 8.20. Playing With Fire (PG) Boxing Day 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10. Spies In Disguise (PG) Boxing Day 10.10, 12.20, 2.50, 5.20.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 31.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 2.35, 5.25, 8.15; Christmas Eve 2.15. Frozen II (U) Fri, Sun & Mon 12.25; Sat 10.00, 12.25; Christmas Eve 10.20. Last Christmas (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.15; Christmas Eve 12.35. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.00, 4.45, 8.00; Christmas Eve 12.00, 3.00. Cats (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 2.50, 5.35, 8.30; Christmas Eve 12.15, 3.20. Kids Crew: The Grinch (U) Sat & Christmas Eve 10.20.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 10.15, 4.45, 8.00; Sat 10.15, 1.30, 8.00; Sun 4.55, 8.15; Mon 10.15, 1.30, 4.45; Christmas Eve 1.30, 4.45; Boxing Day 4.55. 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 1.30; Sat 4.45; Sun 1.45; Mon 8.00; Christmas Eve 10.15; Boxing Day 1.45. Dementia Friendly Screening: The Polar Express (U) Fri 11.00. Cats (U) Fri 1.45, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.45, 1.45, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon & Christmas Eve 10.45, 1.45, 5.15; Boxing Day 2.15, 5.15. FHSE: The Report (15) Mon 8.15.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 10.00, 10.30, 1.15, 5.00, 8.45; Sat 10.00, 1.15, 2.00, 5.00, 8.45; Sun 10.00, 11.10, 1.15, 5.00, 8.45; Mon 10.00, 11.30, 1.15, 5.00, 8.45; Christmas Eve 9.45, 1.00, 5.00, 8.30; Boxing Day 10.00, 1.40, 5.15, 8.50. Cats (U) Fri 11.15, 2.30, 5.30, 8.20; Sat 11.15, 2.30, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 10.45, 2.30, 5.30, 8.20; Mon 2.15, 5.30, 8.20; Christmas Eve 10.15, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Boxing Day 11.30, 2.30, 5.40, 8.30; Silver Screen: Mon 11.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri 1.45, 4.40; Sat 10.50, 6.00; Sun 1.45, 4.40; Mon 3.00, 6.00; Christmas Eve 11.30, 5.30; Boxing Day 10.15. Knives Out (12A) Fri & Sun 7.45; Sat & Mon 9.10; Christmas Eve 8.45. Christmas: It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Christmas Eve 2.30. Little Women (U) Boxing Day 1.15, 4.30, 7.45.

