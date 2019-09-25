West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday, September 26, to Wednesday, October 2

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

COMMUNITY

Moo-ving Musical Memories: A Journey Down Memory Lane. 2pm, The Milk Churn, Bookham & Harrison Farms, Rudgwick, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

STAGE

Billionaire Boy: Until Sunday, September 29, various times, £20.50-£22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, www.thecapitolhorsham.com, 01403 750220. From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie comes this amazing new production of David Walliams’ best-selling story.

Our House: Ariel Company Theatre Present The Madness Musical. Until Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Tickets £16.50, Wed & Sat 2.30pm: £17.50, Thu: £18.50, Fri & Sat: £19.50. Groups 1 in 10 free.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Shipley Arts Festival: Stradivarius Piano Trio at Eartham House, near Chichester, 7pm, £36.50.

GIGS

Genesis Visible ToucH: 7.45pm, £15, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440, clairhall.org. The ultimate Collins-era Genesis show.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

COMMUNITY

Cats Protection: Horsham & District Branch Fundraising Event. 1pm-3pm, The Salvation Army Hall, Booth Way/Depot Road, Horsham. This is a new venue. On sale will be delicious home-made cakes, chutneys and jams, paperbacks, CDs and DVDs, CP branded items and gifts, CP 2020 calendars and diaries, soft toy lucky dip, jewellery, cat baskets, beds and toys, as well as home-made cushions.

JUNKTIQUE and CLUTTER SALE: Donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Care. West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ, 10.15am-12.30pm (no public admission before 10.15am). Adults £1, children under 16 free. Refreshments, produce, cake, and plant stall. Sellers from 9.15am. Tables £10 and must be booked in advance. Call 01798 813608 / 813787.

Meet the Writer: 3pm-4pm, BSL Interpreted, free, Horsham Library, hdculture2019.co.uk. Creative Future is pleased to present a free talk by author Lisa Blower on her work, life and career.

WALK: Meet 10am Warnham Village Hall car park, Hollands Way, RH12 3RH. 3 mile HDC walk with good views of the Sussex countryside, Warnham Manor and pond, returning via the deer farm and Baling Hill. Some slopes and stiles. Can be muddy. Well behaved dogs on a lead. 1 hour 45 mins. Liz 01403 263920 Simon 260599.

CONCERTS

Buttercup’s Songbook: 6.30pm, £10, Evangelical Free Church Hall, Henfield, hdculture2019.co.uk. A cornucopia of Sir Arthur Sullivan songs, performed by Australian opera singer Sylvia Clarke, accompanied by Geoffrey Burford.

I got rhythm: £15, 7.30pm, St. Peter’s Church, Church Lane, Henfield, hdculture2019.co.uk. A concert with the Wessex Chamber Choir, who present five centuries of choral music, from church to theatre and beyond.

EXHIBITIONS

Be Surprised: The Multi-Coloured District by Sarah Duffield. 10am-5pm, Horsham Museum, hdculture2019.co.uk.

GIGS

Ashington Ukelele & Singalong Festival 2019: 12pm, Ashington Centre, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

Family Folk Show: 11am, £7 (family of four £26), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Award-winning folk duo Megson blend their infectious mix of heavenly vocals and lush harmonies into a gentle, entertaining concert specially for younger children.

Mark Flanagan Solo Show: 7.45pm, £16 (unreserved), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. In association with Crawley Blues Club.

STAGE

The Red Lion: On tour at Mannings Heath Hall, 7.30pm, £10, www.thecapitolhorsham.com, 01403 750220.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC woodland walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am at car park next to church in High Street, Rusper, RH12 4PX. 3 mile HDC walk starting from the village centre, following the pretty Sussex Border path. Can be muddy. Some stiles. Sorry, no dogs. 1.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook, 7.30pm, £27.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. An amazing live concert that pays tribute to the Queen of Soul with an uplifting sermon celebrating her life and greatest hits.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

COMMUNITY

Nature Photographer of the Year Competition 2019: £1, 10am, Warnham Local Nature Reserve, www.hdculture2019.co.uk.

WALK: Meet 11am at Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ (TQ176113). 2 mile HDC walk including some stiles and inclines. Can be muddy. Please wear sensible footwear. 75 mins. Ann 01903 297553 / Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

Abbamania: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Europe’s leading Abba tribute continues to entertain audiences with outstanding performances.

STAGE

In And Out Of Chekhov’s Shorts: 7.45pm, £15 (discounts £13), schools £8.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Dragonboy Productions.

Russian National Ballet presents The Nutcracker: 7.30pm, £24, The Capitol, Horsham, www.thecapitolhorsham.com, 01403 750220.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:45am in Car Park, northern end of Handcross on B2110 by sports pavilion / children’s play area (RH17 6BJ) near Water Lane. No parking P sign, just a yellow height barrier near and same side as Water Lane. 5 mile HDC walk, gentle undulating ground. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

The Best Of That’ll Be The Day: 7.30pm, £28.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Prepare for a nostalgia extravaganza as the UK’s No.1 rock and roll variety production returns.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 8.00. Ad Astra (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.20; Sat 1.15, 4.15; Sun 4.15, 7.15. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15, 8.00; Sat 2.00, 5.00, 7.30; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Fri 10.30.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri-Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50 4.40, 7.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30; Sat 10.50, 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 10.50, 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30; Mon & Tue 12.00, 1.30, 2.50, 4.20, 5.40, 8.30; Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 4.30, 5.40, 8.30. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Wed 12.00, 2.40, 5.20; Thu 11.30, 5.00, 7.40. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.30, 4.10, 7.50; Tue 12.30, 4.10, 8.00; Wed 12.30, 4.10, 7.20; Thu 12.30, 4.10, 7.50. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri-Thu 1.40, 4.00, 6.30, 8.50. Ready Or Not (18) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.20, 6.40, 9.00; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.00, 4.20, 6.40, 9.00. The Farewell (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.20. The Goldfinch (tbc) Fri & Mon 1.30, 2.50, 5.00, 7.10, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.30, 1.30, 3.50, 5.00, 7.10, 8.20; Tue 1.30, 3.50, 5.00, 7.10, 8.20; Wed & Thu 1.30, 5.00, 8.20. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.40. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Mon 7.00. Unlimited Screening: Judy (12A) Tue 7.45. Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (tbc) Tue 7.00. Judy (12A) Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Roger Waters Us + Them (12A) Wed 7.30. Wise Children (15) Thu 2.00, 7.30.

New Park (01243 786650): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 1.15, 6.00; Sun 12.45, 8.00; Mon 3.30, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 6.00; Wed 12.30, 5.15; Thu 3.30, 8.30. A Million Little Pieces (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 8.45. The Mustang (15) Fri 8.45; Sun 3.15; Mon 6.15; Tue 8.45. Quentin Tarantino Talk (15) Sat 11.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 4.00. Pavarotti (PG) Sun 5.30; Thu 1.00. The Shiny Shrimps (2019) (15) Mon 1.15; Wed 3.00; Thu 6.15. The Leopard (PG) Tue 2.30. Placido Domingo (PG) Wed 8.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Tue & Wed 7.30. Red Joan (12A) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): 4DX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri-Thu 12.40, 6.20. IMAX 2D: Ad Astra (12A) Fri 1.30, 4.20, 7.20, 10.20; Sat 10.40, 1.30, 4.20, 7.20, 10.20; Sun 10.40, 1.30, 4.20, 7.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.20, 7.20. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.20. Angel Has Fallen (15) Fri 11.10 10.10; Sat 10.10; Mon, Tue & Thu 11.10; Wed 12.00. Don’t Let Go (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.00, 9.00; Wed & Thu 3.20, 9.00. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Mon & Tue 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Wed & Thu 11.40, 1.20, 2.30, 4.10, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10. Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.00; Sat & Sun 5.00. Hustlers (15) Fri & Sat 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 7.50, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 7.50. 2D SCREENX: IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri-Thu 1.10, 5.00, 8.40. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri 11.40, 3.20, 7.10, 10.00; Sat 11.40, 3.20, 10.00; Sun 11.40, 7.10; Mon & Tue 11.40, 3.20; Wed 12.00, 3.40; Thu 3.40. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18) Fri & Sat 9.50. Polish: Pilsudski (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.00. 4DX 2D: Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50, 9.10; Sat & Sun 10.20, 3.50, 9.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri 11.20, 1.40, 6.40, 10.50; Sat 1.40, 6.40, 10.50; Sun 1.40, 6.40; Mon & Tue 1.40, 6.40; Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.40, 6.45. Ready Or Not (18) Fri & Sat 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50, 10.50; Sun, Mon & Tue 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50; Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50. The Farewell (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.20; Wed & Thu 11.00. The Goldfinch (tbc) Fri 12.15, 1.30, 3.30, 4.50, 6.50, 8.10, 10.10; Sat 10.10, 12.15, 1.30, 3.30, 4.50, 6.50, 8.10, 10.10; Sun 10.10, 12.15, 1.30, 3.30, 4.50, 6.50, 8.10; Mon & Tue 12.15, 1.30, 3.30, 4.50, 6.50, 8.10; Wed & Thu 1.00, 4.20, 7.40. The Kitchen (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.10. The Last Tree (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.50, 5.15, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.20, 2.45, 5.10, 7.40; Tue 2.50, 5.15, 8.00; Thu 1.10, 5.00, 7.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.10; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.10; Wed & Thu 4.00. Tomorrow (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.45, 5.10, 7.30; Sat & Sun 5.10, 7.30; Wed & Thu 1.00, 6.00. Movies For Juniors: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Sat 7.30; Sun 3.20. Movies For Juniors: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.00. Movies For Juniors: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat & Sun 10.30. UglyDolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Mon 7.00. Unlimited Screening: Judy (12A) Tue 7.45. Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (tbc) Tue 7.00. Judy (12A) Wed & Thu 12.00, 1.30, 2.50, 4.20, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30. Roger Waters Us + Them (12A) Wed 7.30. Hindi: War (tbc) Wed & Thu 8.15. Wise Children (15) Thu 2.00, 7.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Mon 7.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Wed 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Mon 1.50, 4.45, 6.10; Wed 1.50, 4.45; Thu 1.35, 4.25, 6.10. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 9.00; Sun 8.30. IT: Chapter Two (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 5.35; Sun 5.00; Mon, Wed & Thu 2.10. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 3.00, 8.25; Sun 2.30, 8.00; Thu 3.00. Hustlers (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 3.10, 6.00; Sun 2.35, 5.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 6.00. Kids Crew: Aladdin (PG) Sat 10.10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 12.10. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 12.30; Sun 12.00. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.50; Sun 12.00. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Mon 8.00. Silver Screen: Tolkien (12A) Wed 10.10. Judy (12A) Wed 6.25; Thu 8.25. Roger Waters Us + Them (15) Wed 8.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Thu 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.45, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 10.45, 1.45, 4.35. Ad Astra (12A) Fri 2.15, 8.15; Sat & Tue 5.15, 8.15; Sun & Wed 11.00, 2.15, 5.15; Mon 11.00, 2.15, 8.15; Thu 11.00, 5.15. NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Mon 7.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Ad Astra (12A) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. The Souvenir (15) Fri & Mon 5.15; Sat, Tue & Thu 2.15; Sun & Wed 8.15. Family Film Fun: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Live: Fleabag (15) Mon 7.30. Box Office Babies Screening: Ad Astra (12A) Tue 10.30. Roger Waters Us + Them (15) Wed 7.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): The Goldfinch (15) Fri 11.30, 1.40, 4.00, 7.40; Sat 12.00, 2.00, 4.00, 7.30; Sun 10.45, 3.30, 7.00; Mon 12.15, 4.15, 7.45; Tue 4.30, 7.15; Wed 1.40, 4.00; Thu 10.30, 4.40; Silver Screen: Tue 12.30; Baby Club: Wed 10.15. Ad Astra (12A) Fri 10.00, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 9.00; Sun 2.15, 8.00; Mon 10.15, 3.45; Tue 11.00, 4.00; Wed 2.30; Thu 10.00. NT Live Encore: Fleabag (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 6.30; Sun 12.45; Tue 2.00; Thu 2.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 10.45, 1.00, 3.00, 5.00, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 3.30, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 10.15, 1.15, 4.15, 7.30; Mon 11.15, 1.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Wed 10.00, 1.00, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 2.00, 5.15, 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.15; Sun 10.00. American Graffiti (12A) Sun 5.15. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Mon 7.00. Members Preview: Judy (12A) Tue 8.00. Judy (12A) Wed 11.30, 5.00, 8.00; Thu 11.20, 1.15, 4.15, 8.00. Roger Waters Us + Them (tbc) Wed 7.30. Wise Children (15) Thu 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (No films this week.)

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ad Astra (12A) Fri & Tue 12.30, 2.30, 5.45; Sat 12.45, 5.40; Sun 3.05, 5.50; Mon 12.15, 3.15, 5.30; Wed 1.0, 5.15; Thu 12.45, 5.15. Disability Friendly Screening: Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 11.45, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.20, 5.45, 8.15; Mon 12.30, 2.20, 5.15, 8.00; Tue 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Wed & Thu 11.45, 2.30, 8.00. Hustlers (15) Fri 12.00, 3.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.45, 3.15, 8.30; Mon 3.00, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 3.15, 5.20, 8.00; Wed 3.45, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 6.00. Judy (12A) Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Hustlers (15) Mon 12.00. Playmobil: The Movie (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Rambo: Last Blood (18) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 8.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 6.20. Vintage Gala Screening: Some Like It Hot (1959) (U) Sun 5.15. The Lion King (PG) Sat 12.10; Sun 10.10, 12.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.30, 12.15; Sun 10.15, 12.05.

Connaught (01903 206206): Downton Abbey (PG) Fri 12.30; Sat 12.35; Sun 12.00, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 2.45, 5.30; Tue 12.30, 3.15, 5.00; Wed 12.30, 3.15; Thu 11.30, 2.15. Bait (15) Sun 3.45; Mon 3.30; Tue 2.45; Wed 3.00. NT Live Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Sun 12.30. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.15, 8.20; Mon 5.45; Tue 8.20; Wed 12.15, 8.25; Thu 3.00, 8.20; Dementia Friendly: Tue 12.15. The Kitchen (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 6.00; Mon 8.30; Thu 5.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Ad Astra (12A) Mon 11.00. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Mon 8.15. Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (12A) Tue 8.00. Roger Waters Us + Them (15) Wed 8.00. Mean Girls + Trashy Prom! (12A) Thu 8.00. Judy (12A) Wed 5.15; Thu 12.15, 5.45.