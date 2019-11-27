West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday, November 28, to Wednesday, December 4

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park opposite The Kings Head, Rudgwick (RH12 3EB, TQ091343). Six-mile HDC walk, a few short steep slopes, gradual inclines and stiles. Along the Sussex/ Surrey Border Path through woods and farmland, returning via Baynards Railway Station. Can be muddy. Good food and drink in the pub. No dogs. 3 hrs. Geoff 01403 258180.

CONCERTS

La Belle Hélène: 7pm, £21-£31, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. New Sussex Opera presents this collaboration with Opera della Luna.

GIGS

Stan’s Open Mic: Sophia’s Bar, Horsham, 8pm-10.30pm.

The KT Bush Band: 7.45pm, £17.50, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

THE LOVELY BONES: Until November 30, various times, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall, enter by way of the car park outside the Village Hall which is marked by yellow road markings RH13 0PT. Two-mile HDC Health walk. Firm going underfoot. One gentle incline, some views, can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

Jukebox 6: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Terry Carvey: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

Billy Nomates: Rising Sun, Nutbourne, 8pm-11pm.

The ‘Revamp’: Heat 4, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Just Beardless: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Replica Radio: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Coldplace – a tribute to Coldplay: 8pm, £20, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

COMEDY

Henning Wehn: Get on with It. 7.30pm, £23.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Jack Dee – Off The Telly: 8pm, £22, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

COMMUNITY

Christmas at Leonardslee: Until Dec 29, Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, hdculture2019.co.uk. Enjoy a variety of fun, free activities in the Grade I listed gardens.

GIGS

Winter Brewfest 2019: Firebird Brewing Company, Rudgewick, 12pm-9pm.

Mike Dobie: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Dom Brown and the DB3: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

The ‘Revamp’: The Final, The Holbrook Club, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Saviours of Soul: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Stone Shiva: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

EXHIBITIONS

Post War Euphoria: Until Feb 1, 10am, Horsham Museum & Art Gallery, hdculture2019.co.uk. 2019 marks the centenary of the end of WWI. Using dress, paintings, posters, photographs and objects this exhibition looks at how Horsham District marked the end and look forward to a new beginning.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

Christmas Divine service: With medium Darren Hart, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, entrance £5.50 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margarent or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet and park 9:30am in the Downs Link car park (approx. TQ171249), opposite the Bridge Inn/ Copsale Village Hall, Bar Lane, RH13 6QT. Please DO NOT park at the village hall. 4 mile HDC country walk (possibly muddy). 2 or 3 stiles. Dogs welcome on leads. 1.5 hrs. Bacon Butties £2.50, Tea/Coffee £1 from Copsale Village Hall (10 – 12)). Jean 07734 323321 Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

Seeker: The Black Jug, Horsham, 4pm-6pm.

Willie Austen & Paul Stenton: Foresters Arms, 7.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Electric Jam: The Crown, Horsham, 6pm-9pm.

Mike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio: 12pm-2.30pm, £24.45 (includes tea/coffee, mince pie and Christmas goodies), Spotlight, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Jazz Lunch at The Hawth.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet in Car Park, northern end of Handcross on B2110 by sports pavilion/ children’s play area (RH17 6BJ) near Water Lane. There is no parking P sign, just a yellow height barrier near and on the same side as Water Lane. 5 mile HDC walk on gentle undulating ground. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: Until December 7, from £10, With The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and Chichester Cathedral Choir. Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

STAGE

Everyone Loves a Baby: 10am, 12pm, £5.50, Estcots Primary School present their annual festive production. Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at The Green, Broadbridge Heath, junction of Old Guildford Road / Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY (TQ149317). Lay-by and on-street parking. 4.5 mile, mostly level HDC walk along hard tracks (incl. Downs Link) and across fields. 2 stiles. May be wet and muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

A Winter Concert: 7.30pm, £24.50-£27.50, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. With The Welsh Guards.

GIGS

Stan’s Open Mic: The Stout House, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

THE GRUFFALO: Until December 15, £15, Miverva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2 - 3 mile HDC walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

The Fred Woods Big Band: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm-11pm.

Ukulele Jam: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Rat Pack Christmas Show: 7.30pm, £22, Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Live (12A) Mon 7.40. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Encore (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. The Winter’s Tale (12A) Wed 7.00. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 12.00, 1.30, 2.45, 4.15, 5.30, 7.00; Fri, Tue & Thu 5.30, 7.40; Mon & Wed 5.15, 7.50. Last Christmas (12A) Sat & Sun 8.15; Fri, Tue & Thu 5.00, 8.15; Mon & Wed 4.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): 21 Bridges (15) Fri & Thu 1.30, 9.00; Sat & Sun 9.00; Mon 12.20; Tue & Wed 1.30. Blue Story (15) Fri 3.40, 8.00; Sat & Sun 8.00; Mon 12.00, 2.30; Tue & Wed 12.00, 9.00; Thu 12.00, 8.20. Charlie’s Angels (12A) Fri & Wed 12.10, 2.20, 5.10, 8.40; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.10; Mon 12.10, 2.20, 5.10, 8.50; Tue & Thu 12.10, 2.20, 5.10, 8.10. IMAX 2D: Frozen II (U) Fri 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 5.00, 7.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00. 3D: Frozen II (U) Fri 6.00; Sat 10.30, 1.00; Sun 3.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 6.00. Frozen II (U) Fri 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 2.30, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 8.30; Sat 10.00, 11.00, 11.30, 12.30, 1.30, 2.00, 3.30, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 6.30, 7.00, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 11.00, 11.30, 12.30, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 6.30, 7.00, 8.30; Mon 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 3.00, 3.30, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.10, 7.00, 7.40, 8.40; Tue & Thu 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 3.00, 3.30, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.00, 8.00; Wed 12.00, 1.00, 2.00, 3.00, 3.30, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 8.20. Joker (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 1.50; Mon 12.30; Wed 1.10. Knives Out (12A) Fri 12.20, 2.40, 5.40, 7.20, 8.50; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 7.20, 8.40; Mon 12.50, 2.50, 5.50, 8.10; Tue & Thu 12.20, 2.40, 5.40, 7.20, 8.40; Wed 12.20, 2.40, 5.40, 8.10. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 12.10, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 12.40, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Mon 1.30, 4.10, 8.00; Tue 1.40, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Wed 1.40, 3.20, 5.50, 8.00; Thu 1.40, 3.20, 5.50, 7.40. IMAX 2D: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 1.40; Mon 1.40, 7.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 7.30. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 5.20, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.50, 4.10, 7.30; Mon 3.20; Tue & Thu 4.10, 8.30; Wed 3.50, 8.30. The Good Liar (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Thu 4.40; Mon 4.50; Tue 4.10. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat & Sun 10.50. Unlimited Screening: Playing With Fire (tbc) Sat 3.00. Movies For Juniors: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Frozen II (U) Sun 11.00. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45. Secret Unlimited Screening 13 (tbc) Tue 7.45. Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Take (Encore) (PG) Wed 7.00. Elf (PG) Wed 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Meeting Gorbachev (12A) Fri 12.30; Mon 5.00. The Irishman (15) Fri 2.30; Sat 5.00; Sun 7.00; Mon 7.15; Tue 4.30; Wed 12.15; Thu 3.00. Illusions And Games (PG) Fri 6.00. Alice And The Mayor (15) Fri 6.30. The Aeronauts (12A) Fri 8.45; Sat 12.30; Sun 4.45; Mon 12.15; Tue 12.00; Wed 4.15; Thu 12.45. Calamity Jane (U) Sat 2.45. Persona Non Grata (18) Sat 9.00. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Sun 12.15; Wed 8.45. The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (PG) Sun 2.30. Lullaby (15) Mon 2.30; Tue 8.30. Casablanca (U) Tue 2.15. The Mystery Of Henri Pick (12A) Wed 6.30. Coincoin And The Extra Humans (15) Thu 7.15. NT Live Encore: Hansard (15) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (No films this week.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): 21 Bridges (15) Fri 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 9.00, 10.50; Sat 5.50, 9.00, 10.50; Sun 3.10, 5.40, 9.00; Mon & Tue 12.10, 2.40, 5.10, 9.00; Wed 12.10, 2.40, 5.10, 9.10; Thu 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 9.00. Blue Story (15) Fri 1.50, 4.10, 6.40, 9.10, 10.50; Sat 5.10, 6.50, 9.10, 10.50; Sun 4.10, 6.40, 9.10; Mon & Tue 1.50, 4.10, 6.40, 9.10; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.10, 6.40, 9.20. 4DX 2D: Charlie’s Angels (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 8.45; Sat & Sun 8.45. Charlie’s Angels (12A) Fri 11.30, 1.30, 3.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.20, 10.20; Sat 12.20, 1.20, 3.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.20, 10.20; Sun 12.20, 1.20, 3.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.20; Mon 1.30, 3.10, 5.20, 6.00, 7.20; Tue 11.20, 1.30, 3.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.20; Wed 11.30, 1.30, 3.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.20; Thu 10.45, 11.30, 1.30, 3.10, 4.20, 6.00, 7.20. Tamil: Enai Noki Paaym Thota (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 8.10; Wed 8.40. 4DX 3D: Frozen II (U) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.00; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Mon 3.30, 6.00. IMAX 2D: Frozen II (U) Fri 5.00, 7.30; Sat 11.50, 2.30, 5.00, 7.50; Sun 11.50, 2.20, 5.00, 7.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00. Frozen II (U) Fri 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 7.50, 8.40, 9.40; Sat 10.00, 10.50, 11.10, 11.30, 12.10, 12.30, 1.20, 1.40, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 8.40, 9.40; Sun 10.00, 11.10, 11.30, 12.10, 12.30, 1.20, 1.40, 2.00, 2.40, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 8.40; Mon 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 8.00; Tue 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 7.50, 8.40; Wed 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.30, 7.10, 8.00; Thu 10.50, 11.30, 12.30, 1.20, 2.00, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 7.00, 7.50, 8.40.

Harriet (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 2.20; Mon 12.10; Tue 2.10. Joker (15) Fri, Tue & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 4.10, 8.00; Sun 4.40, 8.00; Mon 1.30, 3.50, 8.40; Wed 1.20, 4.10, 9.00. Knives Out (12A) Fri & Sat 11.20, 1.00, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20, 10.00; Sun 10.50, 1.00, 2.15, 4.00, 5.15, 7.00, 8.15; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 1.00, 2.20, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.20. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 1.10, 2.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50, 10.10; Sat 10.40, 1.10, 3.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50, 10.10; Sun 10.40, 1.10, 3.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50; Mon 1.10, 3.50, 4.20, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50; Tue 1.10, 3.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50; Wed 1.10, 3.50, 4.30, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50; Thu 1.10, 3.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40, 8.50. IMAX 2D: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 1.40, 10.30; Sat 10.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 7.30. 2D SCREENX: Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri & Mon 5.10; Sat & Sun 10.30, 5.10, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 5.10, 8.30. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 11.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.50, 7.30; Mon 12.30, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50. Midway (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.00, 2.00; Wed 1.20. The Good Liar (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 11.00. CBeebies Christmas Show: Hansel And Gretel (U) Sat 3.00. Movies For Juniors: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 12.15; Sun 10.30, 1.50. Unlimited Screening: Playing With Fire (tbc) Sat 3.00. Movies For Juniors: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.50. Autism Friendly Screening: Frozen II (U) Sun 11.00. Movies For Juniors: The Lion King (PG) Sun 10.20. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45. Secret Unlimited Screening 13 (tbc) Tue 7.45. Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Take (Encore) (PG) Wed 7.00. Elf (PG) Wed 7.00. The Biggest Little Farm + Q&A (PG) Thu 7.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 8.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45. Silver Screen: The White Crow (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Frozen II (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.15; Sun 2.15, 4.45, 7.15; Weed 2.15, 4.45. Metropolitan Opera Live: Akhnaten (12A) Sun 2.00. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Frozen II (U) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. The Biggest Little Farm (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Sun 7.15. Family Film Fun: Miracle On 34th Street (U) Sat 10.30. So Long, My Son (12A) Sat 7.00. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45. Box Offices Babies Screening: Frozen II (U) Tue 10.30. Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale (12A) Wed 7.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Knives Out (12A) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 5.10, 8.15; Sat 10.45, 4.45, 8.30; Mon 12.45, 4.30, 8.15; Tue 11.15, 5.00, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 5.15, 8.30; Thu 10.15, 3.00, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 2.30; Baby Club: Wed 10.30. Last Christmas (12A) Fri 6.00, 8.45; Sat 6.15, 9.00; Mon 11.00, 2.45, 5.30; Tue 2.15, 5.45, 9.00; Wed 12.15, 2.30, 9.00; Thu 11.15, 5.15. Frozen II (U) Fri 10.30, 12.30, 3.15, 4.45, 7.30; Sat 10.00, 11.30, 12.45, 1.50, 3.30, 5.45, 8.00; Sun 11.15, 2.00, 4.45; Mon 10.00, 12.00, 1.45, 4.00, 7.45; Tue 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 8.00; Wed 11.45, 2.00, 4.45, 6.15; Thu 9.45, 12.20, 2.00, 4.45, 6.00, 8.00. Le Mans ‘66 (12A) Fri 1.15; Sat 2.15; Tue 10.45; Thu 1.30. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45. Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale (12A) Wed 7.30. NT Encore: Present Laughter (12A) Thu 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Last Christmas (12A) Fri 12.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30. Frozen II (U) Fri 12.00, 3.20, 5.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.05, 11.50, 12.40, 2.15, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 1.00, 3.30, 5.55, 8.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.15, 3.05, 5.45, 8.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri 12.15, 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.55, 4.45, 8.25; Mon 2.45, 8.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.30, 8.15. Charlie’s Angels (12A) Fri 2.45, 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.20, 5.45, 8.35; Mon 11.55, 2.40, 5.20; Tue 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.20, 8.30. Weekend Morning Movie: The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Knives Out (12A) Mon 12.00. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45.

Connaught (01903 206206): Frozen II (U) Fri 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 12.45, 3.15, 6.00, 8.20; Sun 12.45, 3.15, 6.00, 8.20; Mon 11.15, 1.45, 4.05, 6.20; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Knives Out (12A) Fri & Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.20, 3.10, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.30, 3.20, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 1.30, 4.00, 8.40; Tue 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 11.30, 2.15, 5.00; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 12.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Addams Family (PG) Sat 10.15. CBeebies Christmas Show: Hansel And Gretel (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00. Autism Friendly Screening: Frozen II (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Knives Out (12A) Mon 11.00. Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (12A) Mon 6.45. Branagh Theatre: The Winter’s Tale (12A) Wed 8.00.