West Dean Chilli Fiesta: Visitors asked to leave site due to 'severe winds'

The first day of the Chilli Fiesta at West Dean Gardens has been brought to an abrupt end this afternoon.

In a Twitter post at 4.40pm, West Dean Gardens said the site has been closed due to 'severe winds'.

Fred Ellis, who was at the event this afternoon, said the site was emptied 'very quickly'.

His post on Twitter read: "There's a storm coming. Just been told to leave the site

"Everyone very polite and site emptied very quickly."

It comes after Saturday's Chilli Fiesta event was cancelled due to the Met Office's yellow weather warning for 50mph winds. Read more here