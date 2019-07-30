Turning Tides geared up for annual car boot sale, raising money to help the homeless in Worthing, Littlehampton and Horsham

Turning Tides is all geared up for its annual car boot sale on Broadwater Green.

All stall fees will be going towards helping the homeless in the area.

Turning Tides staff outside Worthing Town Hall, where the charity is based

Cars can grab a spot for £10, while van spaces are £15. No pre-booking is needed, sellers can just turn up and pay on the day.

The car boot sale takes place on Saturday, August 3, from 7am to midday.

Charlie Chesman, individual giving fundraising officer, said: “Turning Tides invite all sellers and buyers to come along and support this great local charity.

“Turning Tides, previously WCHP, believe that everyone has the right to a home, regardless of the difficulties and issues they may face in their lives.

“They believe in showing those who need our help that the wider community are there to support them and to offer hope for a better future.”

It costs £1,462 a day for Turning Tides to run its three community hubs, in Worthing, Littlehampton and Horsham, including specialist staff.

In the first quarter of 2019, a total of 228 people accessed the breakfast sessions across the three hubs.

Charlie said the hubs truly are a lifeline to the 67 rough sleepers and 68 insecurely housed men and women known to the charity.

For more details, email fundraising@turning-tides.org.uk or call 01903 680740.