Worthing has so much to offer - we have come up with just 19 of the many activities families could consider

Things to do in Worthing: 19 summer suggestions for families

The sun is coming out, many of the restrictions are lifting and the school summer holidays are on their way. Wondering what to do with the children in the Worthing area?

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 5:52 am

We have put together a list of 19 suggestions, many of them free, with ideas for children of all ages. Whether you are visiting or you live here, enjoy!

1.

Highdown Gardens is a unique chalk garden with a new visitor centre and a Junior Tree Trail with activity sheets for your little plant hunter. Visit highdowngardens.co.uk to book.

2.

Walk along Worthing Pier, winner of the 2019 Pier of the Year Award, or even walk under it when the tide is out. There are fun picture windows, amazing artworks and delicious, well-priced ice-cream cones.

3.

See the incredible Sistine Chapel Ceiling at English Martyrs Catholic Church in Goring. Each year, from Easter to October, thousands of visitors are welcomed to view the ceiling, as well as the stained glass windows and other artwork. No need to pre-book.

4.

Pick a spot on the beach and relax with a picnic, paddle in the waves or maybe do a bit of rockpooling. You might even make a sandcastle once the tide goes out past the pebbles.

