Things to do in the Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill area this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events in the area taking place to keep the children entertained.

Here are some of the events taking place in the Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill areas:

Horsham pancake races, 2019. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Billingshurst

Free disc golf and football session for kids

Lower Station Road Recreation Ground, Billingshurst

February 21. Free disc golf and football sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.

To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers

Burgess Hill

Woodland wildlife workshops

Pets at Home, Burgess Hill

February 15-23. Workshops for children aged 5-11, teaching them all about woodland animals and how to help them during winter.

community.petsathome.com/store/burgess-hill/events/child-workshop/woodland-wildlife

Garden centre trail

Notcutts Garden Centre, Ditchling

February 15-23. Children can hunt for friendly gardening characters around the centre, and every explorer who finds all of them will get a free packet of giant sunflower seeds to grow at home.

Half term dance workshop

Birchwood Grove CP School, Burgess Hill

February 17. Inspired by the musical Cats and split into two age groups: age 5-8 years and 8-11.

vbdance.com/2020/01/21/february-half-term-dance-workshop-17-02

Crawley

Conversation with Chris Goodie

St. Bernadette’s Church Hall, Crawley

February 19. Chris gave up his job and spent a year searching for pittas, birds of the tropical forest. His talk is called The Jewel Hunter - A Year in Pursuit of Pittas.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-453878

Create and grow

Squire’s Garden Centres

February 17-21. Daily activities from 10am-4pm, including paint a ceramic bird feeder and a spring hunt competition.

https://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/shop/customer-events/year/2020/month/2/day/10/groupid/3032.html

Slime workshop

St Barnabas’ Church Hall

February 19. Everything provided to make slim, for ages four and up.

www.thecreationstation.co.uk/activities/slime-4-to-11-wednesday1400-crawley/2020-02-19

Art and craft workshop

Holy Trinity Church Tilgate

February 20. Mixed media children’s art workshop.

allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018881660052

Haywards Heath

Multi activity holiday club

Dolphin Leisure Centre

February 17-21. Activities include swimming, racket sports, roller discos and more, for children aged 5-12. £25 a day.

www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-dolphin/centre-activities/children/holiday-activities/holiday-club-dolphin

Make nettle soup

Wakehurst, Kew Wild Botanic Garden

February 17-21. Forage for ingredients, listen to storytelling around a campfire and make nettle soup for lunch.

www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/february-half-term-fun

Mini bug hotel and green heart collage

Wakehurst, Kew Wild Botanic Garden

February 15-23. Collect a card from the visitor centre showing you what to look for and then create a decorative green heart to add the centre’s Show the Love collage. For ages 2+.

www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/february-half-term-fun

Explorer rucksacks

Wakehurst, Kew Wild Botanic Garden

February 15-23. Collect an explorer’s rucksack and prepare for a journey through the gardens.

www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/february-half-term-fun

Horsham

Sport, art and play day camps

Various locations

February 17-21. Choose a half day or full day of a mix of sport, art and play day activities for children aged five to 12.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk

Aladdin Jr performance

The Capitol

February 18-19. Performed by students from Showdown Theatre Arts. Tickets cost £12, £10 for concessions, or £40 for a family of four.

To book, visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/showdown-theatre-arts-aladdin-jr

Techy Tots, ages 4–7

Horsham Museum

February 19. Children aged four to seven can use the latest tech toys to develop early coding skills. Tickets cost £8.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Pirates and Mermaids for 2–5 year olds

Horsham Museum

February 20. Play being a pirate on an adventure to find the mermaid’s treasure, then make a craft to take home. Tickets cost £7.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Minecraft-themed activities, ages 7+

Horsham Museum

February 20. Villager trading game, without screens. Tickets cost £8.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Spies and detectives

Horsham Museum

February 20. Use detecting skills to solve the mystery. For children aged five to 14. Entry costs £10.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Lego challenges

Horsham Museum

February 21. Children aged five to 14 can work at their own level to build creative solutions to a range of Lego challenges. Tickets cost £8.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Musical fun for ages 2–5

Horsham Museum

February 21. Sing songs, dance and play percussion instruments. Entry costs £7.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Creative printing for ages 7+

Horsham Museum

February 21. Learn printing techniques and produce prints. Tickets cost £10.

To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities

Horsham charity pancake races

Carfax, Horsham

February 20. Come and cheer on the teams racing through the Carfax from midday.

www.discoverhorshamdistrict.co.uk/horsham-time-well-spent/2020-events/get-involved-charity-pancake-race

Pulborough

RSPB ‘Wild families’ nature trail

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

February 15-23. Follow the wildlife quiz trail and try challenge activities. Entry costs £6 per adult and £3 per child, or free for RSPB members.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-413408

South Downs Youth Action Day

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

February 17, 11am-3pm. A calendar of events to give 16-25 year-olds the chance to help protect and enhamce the national park’s heaths. Activities in Pulborough Brooks include wildlife camera making and birch popping.

For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-downs-youth-action-at-pulborough-brooks-tickets-89089040719

Free badminton session for kids

Pulborough Village Hall

February 18. Free badminton sessions from 10am-12pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.

To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers

Free dodgeball session for kids

Pulborough Village Hall

February 19. Free dodgeball sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.

To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers

Brilliant birds event

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

February 19. Bird-spotting games and activities, with a hot chocolate on offer.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-449961

Warnham

Winter Wildlife Children’s Fun Day

Warnham Local Nature Reserve February 19. Children and parents can join the team for a day in the visitor’s centre and in the reserve. Tickets cost £3 per child.

To book, call 01403 756238 and for more information visit www.discoverhorshamdistrict.co.uk/whats-on/events/winter-wildlife-fun-day