The Pavilion to host confidence conference

The Pavilion in Chichester is set to host a community conference to help people with their confidence this year.

On Wednesday, January 19 at 7:30 pm, Elaine Hart, of POWER Fitness Events will be riding her spinning bike whilst chatting confidence with Gayle Tong, of Enrichment Coaching.

The conference will aim to provide attendees with a lively discussion to help improve their self confidence.

In a post on Facebook Pavilion wrote: “How often do you stop to think about what confidence means to you? And, how the people and environment around you, can impact how confident you feel?

“Book onto this inspiring free evening talk with Elaine Hart and Gayle Tong.

“Expect a lively, not fluffy, direct and actions-focused discussion that will strengthen your confidence muscle, help you to quieten your inner critic, and give you simple tools and techniques to move towards a more confident you, in 2022.”

The one-off event is free of charge, however availability is limited and by guest list only.