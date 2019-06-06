The Flower Shop in Littlehampton gives annual Coffee Break an exotic twist

Tropical Twists is the theme for this year’s Coffee Break at The Flower Shop in Wick.

The money raised at the annual fundraising event will be this year be split between Cancer Research UK and Angmering charity Cancer United.

Michelle Bly, head designer at The Flower Shop in Wick. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Michelle Bly, head designer, said: “Cancer United is a local support group and one of their activities is a tailor-made exercise group that meet in Wick Hall.

“We are going to transform the shop into an exotic oasis, to give the day a tropical twist. We look forward to giving everyone a warm welcome.

“As well as tasty homemade cakes, teas and coffees, we will have a raffle with flowers for a year, worth £240, as the first prize. There will also be a tombola and other games to win instant prizes, like a lucky square board to win a hamper.”

Coffee Break will be at The Flower Shop, in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on Thursday, June 20, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.