The first ever Crawley Pride was a great event in 2021. Picture by Jon Rigby

The 10 best events in 2021 that covid didn't stop in Crawley

The last 22 months and can, quite frankly, do one.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:14 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:17 am

But amidst the social-distancing, the cancelled events and postponed Christmas parties - well, some of us anyway - away, there have been some great events in 2021.

The lifting of restrictions nearer the start of the year allowed a lot of events and gatherings to go ahead in the town.

Here are 10 of the best events that took place in Crawley this year.

What was your favourite event of 2021? Post, with pictures, on our Facebook page or email [email protected]

1. Euros in Crawley pubs

In June, Euro fever hit the town and it was great to see football fans in pubs supporting our Gareth! https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/sport/football/england-at-the-euros-fans-out-in-crawley-to-watch-gareth-southgates-men-take-on-croatia-in-the-euros-3271319

2. Crawley Community Awards 2021

Always a great event, covid did not stop it going on at the Hawth. https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/people/crawley-community-awards-2021-the-ceremony-and-winners-in-pictures-3284453

3. Enliven Crawley: Stories of Strength

Creative Crawley and Crawley Town Centre BID organised this superb event in the town centre https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/people/enliven-crawley-proves-a-big-hit-in-town-picture-special-3348984

4. Community Chest Awards

Hall and Woodhouse handed out £50,000 to different chairites and groups in Sussex at Goffs Manor in Crawley https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/business/consumer/sussex-community-chest-awards-in-pictures-3414524

