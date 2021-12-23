The 10 best events in 2021 that covid didn't stop in Crawley

But amidst the social-distancing, the cancelled events and postponed Christmas parties - well, some of us anyway - away, there have been some great events in 2021.
The lifting of restrictions nearer the start of the year allowed a lot of events and gatherings to go ahead in the town.
Here are 10 of the best events that took place in Crawley this year.
1. Euros in Crawley pubs
In June, Euro fever hit the town and it was great to see football fans in pubs supporting our Gareth!
2. Crawley Community Awards 2021
Always a great event, covid did not stop it going on at the Hawth.
3. Enliven Crawley: Stories of Strength
Creative Crawley and Crawley Town Centre BID organised this superb event in the town centre
4. Community Chest Awards
Hall and Woodhouse handed out £50,000 to different chairites and groups in Sussex at Goffs Manor in Crawley
