Stunning ‘Field of Blooms’ display at Chichester Cathedral
A stunning display will be found at Chichester Cathedral thanks to an ‘immersive installation’ by acclaimed visual artist Bruce Munro.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:32 pm
Field of Blooms, will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from November 29 2021 until January 30 2022.
Presented within Paradise, a reflective green space within the Cathedral’s 600 year old Cloisters, the artwork comprises 1,000 stems of light.
These gently illuminated spheres of light, gradually change and morph in colour - a process which the international artist describes as “rhythms of light”.
The display is free but donations are welcome.
For more information visit https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/field-blooms