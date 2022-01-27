The George Gray Rose Bowl was named after the founder of the Steyning Scottish Reel Dance Club, which met weekly at the Steyning Railway Hotel.

It has been donated to Steyning Museum by George’s son, long-standing Steyning resident Colin Gray, to celebrate his 88th birthday.

Volunteer Ray Powell said: “Muriel Wright, chairman, was delighted to accept this beautiful trophy on behalf of the museum.

Long-standing Steyning resident Colin Gray presents the George Gray Rose Bowl to Steyning Museum chairman Muriel Wright

“It was named after Colin’s father, who lived in Dacre Gardens, Upper Beeding, and worked at Beeding Cement Works.

“In the 1950s, Scottish dancing became so popular that members often put on outdoor demonstrations in Brighton and other local venues.”

The rose bowl is a focal point in Steyning Museum’s new exhibition, Upper Beeding – Salt, Monks, Nuns, Cement, which is open to visitors until the end of May.

Exploring aspects of village life, the exhibition incudes rarely seen ‘naughty pictures’ drawn on the attic wall of Beeding Court by Canadian Troops who were billeted there during the Second World War.

Steyning Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, and admission is free.