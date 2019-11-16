Stansted Christmas Fayre cancelled

The popular Stansted Christmas Fayre will no longer go ahead this year, organisers have revealed with a 'heavy heart'.

A 'traditional, festive fayre' was due to be held over four days, from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24, at Stansted House, near Emsworth

At least 10,000 people had expressed an interest in attending the event, on the dedicated Facebook page.

A post on the page by the organisers this morning read: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to share the news that, due to safety and logistics concerns caused by the ongoing rain, this year's Christmas fayre will no longer be going ahead.

"We have been keeping a close and hopeful eye on the weather forecast, but it still shows almost no let-up for the coming week. This presents a very real threat to the health and safety as well as the enjoyment, of visitors to the site.

"Following advice from our local emergency services and health and safety advisors, we have been forced to conclude that we do not have adequate parking to accommodate visitors to the fayre safely."

The organisers said the decision was 'beyond difficult for all of us' at Stansted.

"We know that you will be as disappointed as we are; the Christmas Fayre has become a firm favourite with one and all and the highlight of our year," the post continued.

​

"We have explored every possibility to enable us to continue, but ultimately have decided that the huge reduction in parking space means we are simply not able to put on the fayre to our usual high standards, accommodate our visitors safely and ensure that you have an enjoyable and festive weekend.

​

"We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. If you have bought tickets in advance, you will be refunded automatically. We very much hope that you will understand that your safety and wellbeing is paramount and will be able to join us in more happy circumstances next year."

So far, more than 500 people have expressed their sadness and disappointment in response to the Facebook post.

