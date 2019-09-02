Southwick Society launches new season of Heritage Talks

Photographer Len Brook will start the Southwick Society’s new season of Heritage Talks with an audio visual presentation entitled South Downs Sights.

The evening will be a ‘walk’ through the Sussex downland, exploring the history, myths and legends of some of the favourite beauty spots between Arundel and Devil’s Dyke.

The South Downs near Amberley. Photo by Derek Martin DM1971149a

It will be at Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, on Monday, September 9, starting at 7.30pm. There is an entrance charge of £5, £3 for members of the Southwick Society.

The second talk in the programme will be on Monday, October 14, when popular local historian and author Chris Horlock will present his Sussex Scrapbook 2.

This will include anecdotes about famous people connected with Sussex, details of historic buildings and landmarks, local traditions, folklore, curious legends, tales and mysteries.

In following months there will be talks on other subjects, including the National Coastwatch Institution and quiet corners of the Sussex coast, presented by local historian Geoffrey Mead.

The Heritage Talks programme is presented by the Southwick Society, Southwick’s voluntary amenity society, which also runs the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre.