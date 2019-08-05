Shoreham Arts and Crafts Festival opened by artist Alison Lapper

The festival at Shoreham Methodist Church, in Brunswick Road, is open daily until Sunday, August 11. All the profits will, as always, benefit local and national charities.
View more
Artist Alison Lapper opened the wonderful Shoreham Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday and enjoyed looking over all this year’s exhibits, including popular regular exhibitors and some new faces.
The festival at Shoreham Methodist Church, in Brunswick Road, is open daily until Sunday, August 11. All the profits will, as always, benefit local and national charities.