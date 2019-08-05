DM1980078a.jpg. Shoreham Methodist Church�"s annual Arts and Crafts Festival. Sally Cooper. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190308-182835008

Shoreham Arts and Crafts Festival opened by artist Alison Lapper

Artist Alison Lapper opened the wonderful Shoreham Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday and enjoyed looking over all this year’s exhibits, including popular regular exhibitors and some new faces.

The festival at Shoreham Methodist Church, in Brunswick Road, is open daily until Sunday, August 11. All the profits will, as always, benefit local and national charities.

Exhibitor Jackie Gillespie. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980113a
Nigel Beverton, artist blacksmith. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980080a
Exhibitor Jenny Sharp. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980086a
Exhibitor Tony Day. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980095a
