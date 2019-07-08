Rustington Hall hosts street party to celebrate 70th anniversary

The 70th anniversary of Rustington Hall will be celebrated at a street party for the whole community.

Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society purchased Rustington Hall, in Station Road, in 1948, under the guiding hand of Percy Booker, and established a residential care home for older people.

Since then, the site has been expanded and developed to provide a unique retirement village in the heart of Rustington, with 86 sheltered homes built between 1964 and 1983, then a purpose-built nursing wing added in 1997.

The summer féte on Saturday, July 13, will take the form of a street party, from 11am to 4pm. There will be various stalls, entertainment, raffles and a dog show.

Earlier this year, Rustington Hall was refurbished and redesigned, to include three defined zones and a bespoke activities suite for residents.