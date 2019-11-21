Rotary art and craft fair is raising funds for hospital eye equipment

Artists and craftworkers will be selling their wares at Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club’s fourth annual charity art and craft fair.

All profits will go towards a dedicated slit lamp for the opthalmology department at Southlands Hospital.

Locally-made gifts will be on sale

The fair will take place at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, on Saturday, November 30, from 10am to 4pm.

Christine Bohea, one of the organisers, said: “This will be a great opportunity for shoppers to buy locally-made gifts for Christmas, as well as purchasing tickets for our tombola.”

Admission is free and refreshments will be available at the centre’s café.