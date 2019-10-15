Restored historical films reveal early days of Southwick Players

Restored films showing Southwick in the late 1940s and early 1950s will be revealed at the Shoreham Society’s next monthly gathering.

The fascinating flashback to the early days of Southwick Players was discovered by their president, Gary Cook, while sorting through the theatre company’s archives.

Footage from the films, Southwick Players on location down by Southwick Ship Canal

The deteriorating 16mm films were restored by Screen Archive South East and transferred to DVD.

This has already been seen by members of Southwick Players but this will be the first time it will be shown to a wider audience.

Gary said: “We showed the archive film to about 30 members of Southwick Players and everyone loved them. Some members became quite emotional, as I did myself when I watched them for the first time.

“They were windows into the past of our company showing the depth of history, love and artistry that the Southwick Players heritage rests on, as well as being a sociological window into a vanished past.”

The films show a time capsule of the early days of the Players, ranging from film of Southwick Community Centre around 1947 and the Players on stage to some colour snippets taking the viewer to 1963. There is even a complete, costumed smuggler film, set both inside and on location.

See them at the Shoreham Society meeting on Friday, October 18, at St Peter’s Church hall, West Street, Shoreham, at 7.30pm. Admission £3, £2 for members.