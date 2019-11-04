Record size layout planned by West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club for Shoreham show

Members of West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club are preparing to create the biggest layout they have ever built for a show in Shoreham.

The club has been based in Sompting for more than 30 years and all layouts are made by members at home, then linked together as one.

For the show at Shoreham Baptist Church on Saturday, November 9, the hope is to have a layout measuring 180ft around the outside.

Nigel Appleton, publicity officer, explained: “Not having a set club room, all our layouts are made by members at home. They are all made to the same standards and when we go to shows all around the country, and Europe, they can be fitted together to make what we call a modular layout. This can vary from 14ft square up to 30ft square.

“We were to have a large show inviting other clubs and traders in Angmering this November but due to circumstances beyond our control, it had to be cancelled.

“We decided that we would, for the first time, see how big a modular layout we could construct. With all the modules available for next weekend, the layout should be around 180ft around the outside.”

The show will feature more than 25 linked modular layouts. The church, at Western Road, Shoreham, will be open from 10am to 5pm and admission is £3 for adults, £1 children aged three to 17.

The club meets two Fridays each month at Sompting Village Hall. Visit www.wsng.co.uk for more information.