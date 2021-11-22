Petworth all-day Christmas event 2021

Flash-back to 2019: Petworth Lights Switch On

Taking place on Saturday, December 4 the Christmas Event will start from 11am, with over 50 stallholders across town with plenty of great food and drink options in Market Square.

There will be festive entertainment in the Leconfield Hall which starts from midday, which also includes an appearance of Father Christmas, and includes Christmas movies, the scouts’ tombola and the train set all upstairs in the Hall.

The town’s shops will also have window displays using the themes of peace, hope and joy and many will transform them late afternoon into live windows display.

The night will come to an end just after 7pm.