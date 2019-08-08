Opening date announced for village skate park and play area

The opening date has been revealed for a village play area and new skate park.

In a statement on Facebook Southwater Parish Council announced the new facilities would open to the public at 12.30pm on Monday, August 12.

It's not long until the new park is to open SUS-191203-152009001

A spokesman for the council said: “I am sure you will be delighted to know that Southwater Parish Council are able to open up the play area and new skate park to the public.

“If you are able to join the councillors and staff at the new skate park area at this time and date you will be most welcome and the facilities will then be opened to the public to enjoy.”

But the new MUGA and Laurie Apted building will remain closed for the time being, he added.

The property will stay shut until the council is ‘able to receive all the expressions of interest’ and can make a decision on licensing the areas to a community group for management ‘in the very near future’.

