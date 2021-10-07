Arundel Park, a great place to explore. Picture: Steve Robards SR2004051

October half term: 15 things for Worthing families to do during the school holiday

October half term is nearly upon us, so time to start planning what to do. Here are some great ideas, some close to home for Worthing families and some a little further afield in West Sussex.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:57 pm

Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.

1.

Meet shetland ponies, donkeys, pigs, goats, alpacas, ducks, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, small furries, birds and much more at Dale's Farm, which is open for pre-booked tickets, with under-twos free. Ferring Country Centre also has a new cafe and visitor centre, which have just been officially opened by the Duchess of Norfolk. Picture: Steve Robards SR1818359

2.

Cissbury Ring is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics. Picture: Stephen Goodger

3.

Highdown Hill is another great place to explore with the family in all weathers - just take your wellies and raincoat if need by, there is still plenty of space to run around and a fantastic view. Picture: Derek Martin

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

4.

Explore the collections and exhibitions at Worthing Museum and Gallery, in Chapel Road, Worthing. Uncover buried archaeological treasures, discover the story of Worthing, explore the museum’s incredible costume collection and immerse yourself in art. Free entry, current opening times Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday 11am to 3pm.

