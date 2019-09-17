Oceans of Fun for children in Horsham and Steyning with free water sports sessions

Elite British athletes will be leading free sessions for children at Steyning Leisure Centre and The Pavilions In The Park in Horsham as part of a campaign to inspire more young people to be actively involved in water sports.

The Zoggs Ocean of Fun event on Saturday, September 28, has 150 spaces for children aged seven to 14. It will include fast swimming, synchronised swimming, water polo, CPR and rookie lifeguard training, run on rotation so everyone taking part can try everything.

Each child taking part will receive a swimming hat and medal

The morning session will be at Steyning from 9am to 11.45am and the afternoon session will be at The Pavilions In The Park from 1pm to 3.45pm.

The Australian swimming brand has teamed up with Total Swimming, set up by Olympian Steve Parry, to run the sessions.

Steve said: “Zoggs is a swim brand with a real passion for swimming and, by using role models in the form of Olympic and Commonwealth athletes, we hope to inspire, motivate and educate young people who will have the chance to come along and take part in these events for free.

“They will not only learn a huge amount at these events but get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to swim against a top athlete and, we hope, begin to understand the benefits, and enjoyment, of adopting an active, healthy lifestyle.”

Olympic and Commonwealth athlete Grant Turner, a London 2012 Olympian and Commonwealth silver medallist, and Genevieve Randall from the European Games Team GB squad, will be running the sessions at Steyning and Horsham.

They will be introduced at the beginning and the children and their families will have the opportunity to meet them outside of the pool for autographs, photos and the showing of Olympic and Commonwealth medals.

Peter Doyle, Zoggs UK general manager, said: “By teaming up with Steve, the Total Swimming team and working with our leisure partners, we are continuing to introduce aquatic sports and activities that many children will not have had the chance to experience.

“We hope to not only inspire and educate everyone who comes along but for them to experience just how much fun the pool can be. The success of these events are exemplified with the children enjoying the freedom, fun and skills regular swimming and aquatic sports can bring.

“This is an extremely exciting initiative for everyone at Zoggs and we are looking forward to continuing to share our love of the water with thousands of children across the country.”

Spaces are limited. Contact Steyning Leisure Centre on 01903 879666 or email enquiries@steyningleisurecentre.co.uk. Contact The Pavilions In The Park on 01403 219200 or email swimming@thepavilionsinthepark.co.uk.

Everyone taking part must have registered and completed a consent form. They should be able to swim 25 metres unaided.