Meet members at West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club open day

Meet members of West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club and find out more about railway modelling at its open day this weekend.

There will be demonstrations at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday, March 7, from 10am to 4pm, and a secondhand shop, with lots of items for start-up modelling.

John Weller at West Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club's modular event in Shoreham. Photo by Derek Martin DM19110987a

Nigel Appleton, publicity officer, said: “This is an opportunity for people to come along and meet the club members and get help with railway modelling.

“We find the open day is the best place for us to talk to members of the public on how we run as a club and how we make our modules.”

The event follows a show in Shoreham in November, where members built the largest railway layout the club had ever put together.

Admission to the open day is £1 for adults, 50p children, and refreshments will be available.