Loxwood Joust announces first charity to be supported and it’s looking for a second

The Loxwood Joust is once again delighted to announce its support for Chestnut Tree House at the popular event on the August 3 and 4.

The joust is also is asking charities if they would like to be their nominated charity for the second weekend on the August 10 and 11.

The charities provide entertainment in the Children’s Kingdom, by giving children the opportunity to ‘Pelt The Peasant’, or ‘Pelt The Parent’ as some prefer, with wet sponges, for the cost of a mediaeval groat.

The Loxwood Joust who provides the stocks, groats, sponges and water, then exchanges the groats for cash .

The more peasants pelted, the more funds secured for the charity.

Choosing to support children’s charities whenever possible, the Loxwood Joust is excited to welcome back Chestnut Tree House for the seventh year.

Jayne Todd, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the Loxwood Joust again in 2019.

“[We] look forward to seeing you all in the Children’s Kingdom!”

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice in East and West Sussex caring for 300 plus children and young adults. The charity cares for people 0-19 years of age, with progressive life-limiting conditions.

Hundreds of pounds are raised each year from the hugely successful pelt the peasant activities, and immense fun is had by all!

To take part at the Loxwwod Joust and to be its second nominated charity for 2019, the charity will need to be able to run the Pelt the Peasant activities with three people each day.

The day runs from 10am – 6pm on the weekend of the August 10 and 11.

To nominate your charity, or to find out more about the event, please email info@loxwoodjoust.co.uk.

The Loxwood Joust heralds a fun and educational family day out with mediaeval revelry, mayhem and action packed battles.

The event is taking place on August 3, 4,10 and 11.

Meet The Executioner and Witches, dine at a Mediaeval Banquet, visit the Faerie Realm, and see Traders, Hawkers and Wandering Minstrels in the mediaeval market place.

Located in the Loxwood Meadow, West Sussex, off the B2133 near Billingshurst, enjoy a day out like no other.

For more information about the event please visit the joust’s website at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk