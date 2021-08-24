The original opening event had to be postponed due to poor weather and then more recently Covid-19.

With sunshine forecast tomorrow, it should be the perfect day for the Littlehampton Skate Jam to take place.

The event from 12pm to 4pm on Wednesday, August 25, will be run by Maverick Industries Ltd and will feature professional riders, who will run demo sessions, and competitions to win prizes.

Arun district councillor Dr James Walsh at Littlehampton Skatepark when it opened in 2019

Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council worked in partnership to bring about the upgrade of the skatepark, in Sea Road, Littlehampton, the total budget for which amounted to £200,850.

Littlehampton Town Council provided £81,425 funding, Sport England provided grant funding of £45,800 and the remainder of the funding was provided by Arun District Council.

Jim Brooks, chairman of Arun District Council, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Maverick team for all their hard work to bring about the skatepark, which is extremely popular in the local area.