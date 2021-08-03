Littlehampton Town Council's Screen on the Green event returns on Saturday, August 14. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The free event, run by Littlehampton Town Council, returns to East Green on Saturday, August 14.

This year, the town council wants to pay tribute to the town’s keyworkers who have worked on the front line and provided vital services throughout the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “Help us shine a light on a member of your family or friendship group by nominating them using our webform – www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/form/nominate-a-keyworker

“Simply give us the name and occupation of your nominated keyworker, along with a photo of them, and they will be displayed on our giant 40ft screen prior to the start of the film at our Screen on the Green event on East Green on Saturday, August 14. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, August 8.”